Just Pick A Fighter To Start Training Ukrainian Pilots On Now

Oddly enough, one of the most covered aspects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine was the drama surrounding the possible emergency transfer of hand-me-down Soviet-era MiGs from NATO members to Ukraine. This was especially true of Poland's roughly 28 MiG-29s, a deal that spectacularly fell apart on the world stage nearly as quickly as it was conceived. While Ukraine needs familiar ground-based air defenses the most right now, in the meantime, the U.S. and NATO have to begin getting Ukrainian pilots into training on a western fighter type. Regardless of the outlandish claims that some are putting forward, including the Ukrainian Air Force itself, this process will take many months or even, in some cases, years to complete. There is no getting around that reality. The same can be said for preparing Ukraine to actually operate and sustain the western fighters once they are in-country. But starting now will make a huge statement to Russia and waiting any longer will only needlessly delay the inevitable further. This is simply a luxury the U.S. and its NATO partners no longer have. They need to move decisively now.

According to our information, Ukraine has no shortage of fighter pilots, but they do have a shortage of fighters for their pilots to fly. By pulling say six to 12 experienced Ukrainian fighter pilots and another six to 12 that are just beginning training, two pipelines can be established to produce aviators qualified to employ the fighter Ukraine will end up with—one near-term and one longer-term.

Ukraine MoD A Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29UB taxiing into parking.

While the F-16 is often the default answer when it comes to the question of what to equip the Ukrainian Air Force with, it is not the only solution. Older F-16 airframes that can still have their lives extended are becoming a bit more of a prized second-hand item. The USAF's QF-16 full-scale aerial target (FSAT) program is consuming these aircraft at a considerable rate and demand by other air forces for second-hand Vipers is only increasing. Then there is the private adversary support marketplace, which is snapping up F-16 airframes for advanced aggressor roles, as well. Even the Navy is eyeing used F-16s to backstop its own future aggressor needs.

USAF The QF-16 FSAT program is one major consumer of surplus F-16 airframes.

The USAF is now looking to retire more of its older Block 30/32 Vipers that could potentially be recapitalized and sent to a foreign user and the F-35's arrival in some foreign air arms will send small batches of second-hand F-16s onto the market. But the point is that the U.S. and even the international F-16 surplus is not a bottomless pit like some think it is. To start, Ukraine would not need many airframes as it will only have a limited number of pilots to fly them, but that would change over time. What the F-16 has going for it is its wide commonality throughout Europe and around the world with a very healthy sustainment and training infrastructure to support them for years to come. Single engine economy, multi-role capability, easy upgradeability, and great all-around performance round out what has historically been a massively capable and relatively efficient package.

USAF The F-16 benefits from a massive user base and upgrade program that has been ongoing throughout its service life.

Another option would be supplying Ukraine with F/A-18A/B/C/D Legacy Hornets. There are U.S. stocks of these aircraft in limited supply, with the USMC retaining and upgrading just under 100 of the type to serve another decade. Other stocks from foreign countries are or will soon come available, as well.

One off-the-shelf solution would be to acquire Kuwait's 33 F/A-18C/Ds, which are known to be in pristine condition, and retain them for Ukraine. Other countries are eyeing these jets, so the U.S. would have to act fast, but considering the strategic imperative, this would be a near-perfect solution for Ukraine.

Mike Freer - Touchdown-aviation A Kuwaiti F/A-18C.

The U.S. Hornet training pipeline will be operating for another decade at least and the type offers a very sturdy airframe that is well suited for less improved Ukrainian airfields, as well as twin-engine reliability. It also features a probe for aerial refueling, which would provide a more attainable avenue to organic aerial refueling capabilities than say an F-16. The AN/APG-73 is a good radar and the type is known for its fantastic multi-role capabilities.

USMC Spanish F/A-18s drink from a KC-130.

The F-15C/D would be an incredibly powerful, albeit highly ambitious option. The fact that it is fully optimized for air-to-air combat, with only a latent secondary air-to-ground capability, makes the type largely defensive in nature, which could calm some concerns. The F-15 remains one of the world's most capable air-to-air fighters and the USAF is retiring the type for the new F-15EX. In fact, the USAF is looking to speed up this process as part of its 2023 budget request. This means roughly 220 of these aircraft will become surplus.

USAF F-15C high over the Pacific.

Most of the fleet is equipped with a new large cockpit display and the hugely powerful AN/APG-63V3 AESA radar, which would give Ukraine absolutely massive capabilities in the air-to-air realm, including a robust ability to intercept low-flying and stealthy cruise missiles and to act as something akin to a quasi-AWACS. The other aircraft mentioned in this story are not anywhere near as capable in this regard without a multi-million dollar radar upgrade. Overall the Eagle would act as a major deterrent against Russian aerial aggression, but it would come at a price. These aircraft are expensive to operate and are in need of a major structural upgrade in the coming decade. But that may be a bargain for Ukraine considering what they are getting, which is basically the most capable counter-air fighter feasibly within their reach. Also, with so many of the aircraft retiring, even if Ukraine were to operate 75 of these jets, much of the spare parts supply chain would be decent for years to come.

USAF The Eagle is still incredibly capable, but it comes at a high cost in maintenance man-hours and future airframe ugprades.