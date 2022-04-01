Navy Wants To Cut Two Nearly New Sea Base Ships That Are Like Nothing Else

The potential loss of the unique mixture of capabilities found in the two Montford Point class ships would seem to be even more pronounced in light of the Navy's other amphibious warfare plans. In addition to the proposal to decommission the four Whidbey Island/Harpers Ferry class dock landing ships, the service is looking to substantially scale back purchases of Flight II San Antonio class landing platform dock ships, from 13 to just three.

At the same time, they still offer additional sea basing and amphibious warfare capacity, on top of their other capabilities, that could be one part of a larger hub-and-spoke logistics network supporting distributed operations across a broad maritime area. Modular point defenses, in the form of vehicle-mounted or containerized short-range air defense and electronic warfare systems , could be readily integrated as required to provide at least some immediate protection against cruise missiles and other threats, as well. The Navy has a history of doing just this with more traditional amphibious warfare vessels.

In addition, a planned new class of smaller amphibious warfare ships, or Light Amphibious Warships (LAW), that the Navy and Marines want to buy to support new expeditionary and distributed concepts of operation are still years away from entering service in any substantial numbers. The 2023 Fiscal Year budget proposal says that U.S. Special Operations Command is looking to acquire at least one afloat forward staging base of some kind for use in the Pacific region, but there are currently very few details about that program.

Regardless, “the Light Amphibious Warship isn’t a substitute for that [traditional amphibious warfare ships]. It’s the tactical mobility to move a smaller element organically that fits this stand-in force approach that we’re taking," Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger stressed earlier this year. "No, they are not substitutes for each other. They’re complementary capabilities."

Separate from all of this, the Navy stands to lose substantial missile capacity across its surface fleets, at least in the near term, as part of its other decommissioning plans. The service is looking right now into the possibility of arming ships like the Montford Point class as one way to mitigate that reality.

The Navy has been getting all of this for a very reasonable cost. The pair of Montford Point class ships were relatively cheap to acquire at between $500 and $600 million apiece, compared to the billions it takes to build traditional large amphibious warfare ships, and they have been equally cost-effective to operate and maintain. As of December 2019, the Pentagon had estimated the total cost to keep these two ships, as well as the five Lewis B. Puller class vessels, running for the next 40 years was just under $10.6 billion, or under $38 million per ship per year on average, in Fiscal Year 2011 dollars. Adjusted for inflation, that still's just under $48 million annually. Compare this to the average estimated annual operating cost for a San Antonio class ship, according to the Pentagon, which is just over $92 million when adjusted for inflation.

How many ships the Navy will ultimately be cleared to decommission through the 2023 Fiscal Year defense budget very much remains to be seen. Criticisms from members of Congress about the service's overall shipbuilding and force structure plans are growing and lawmakers have not shied away from blocking such proposals in the past. Representative Elaine Luria, a Virginia Democrat and Navy veteran, has been particularly vocal about her displeasure with the service's plans.