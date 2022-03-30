One Of Russia’s Newest Air Defense Systems Has Been Captured In Ukraine

From an immediate operational perspective, Ukrainian forces capturing or otherwise eliminating 9S932-1s, or any other component of the Barnaul-T system, can only limit the ability of their Russian opponents to provide effective air defense coverage for their units. Neutralizing Russian ground-based air defense capabilities has been one important component of the Ukrainian armed forces' successful efforts to ensure that the skies above the country remain contested , even after more than four weeks of fighting.

It's worth noting that there are now multiple versions of the Barnaul-T system that use other mixtures of command post vehicles, including variants based on the BTR-MDM , an air-droppable multi-purpose tracked vehicle, specifically for airborne units.

Thanks to their integrated 1L122 radars, 9S932-1s can provide direct target cueing for the SHORAD systems they are tied to via datalinks. They can also pass along targeting information from other ground-based radars via other mobile command posts within the Barnaul-T system, such as the intermediate 9S931 MP tracked and 9S931-1 MP-K wheeled types, at higher echelons. They can feed their own data back into the overall network, as well.

More importantly, captured 9S932-1s and other elements of the Barnaul-T are certainly an invaluable source of intelligence on Russian air defense systems, radars, data links, and more. Just being able to test the capabilities of the 1L122 radar would provide useful insights into the ability of Russia's short-range air defense networks to spot and engage a variety of threats, including small drones. Acquiring detailed data on this radar's specific signature could help when it comes to developing capabilities to detect and counter them, as well.

Beyond the radar, these vehicles carry various communications and data-sharing systems, and what could be gleaned about how data is encoded and transferred from the software that runs them could be just as valuable, if not more so, than what one might be able to learn from physical components themselves. A vehicle like this could also contain coded identification friend or foe (IFF) data that Russian forces use to help avoid accidentally targeting friendly aircraft. All of this information could be exploited for both electronic and cyber warfare purposes.

At the same time, the physical construction of portions of these mobile command posts, right down to things like the wiring, could be a source of useful industrial intelligence. Any documents or other ancillary items found inside them could provide additional insights into Russian capabilities and operating procedures.

With all this in mind, the Ukrainian government's international partners, such as the United States, are likely to be interested in at least examing these mobile air defense command posts, if not taking complete examples out of the country for deeper analysis, as part of so-called foreign materiel exploitation (FME) programs. Of course, American and other foreign intelligence agencies may have already gained access to 9S932-1s captured in Ukraine, or through other, unrelated means.

Regardless, the current war in Ukraine is already leaving the country with a treasure trove of examples of some of Russia's most advanced equipment, not just the 9S932-1s. Earlier this month, Ukrainian forces captured part of a Krasukha-4, one of Russia's most modern and capable electronic warfare systems, as you can read more about here. Elements of Ukraine's armed forces have captured multiple vehicles associated with the Borisoglebsk-2, another mobile electronic warfare system, and at least one Zoopark-1M, a mobile counter-battery radar used to detect incoming artillery fire and determine its source for counterattacks.