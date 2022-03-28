Canada Has Selected The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter To Replace Its CF-18 Hornets

While the process of a country procuring a new fighter aircraft can be painfully drawn out, the situation in regards to Canada has come to be a byword for how not to go about doing so. Finally, however, there seems to be an end in sight to the process, with Ottawa’s decision to finalize plans to buy 88 F-35A Lightning II stealth jets from the U.S. government and manufacturer Lockheed Martin. In a statement today, the Canadian government confirmed that it had selected the F-35 as the top bidder, chosen in favor of the rival, Saab's Gripen E. A third contender, the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Block III, was knocked out of the Future Fighter Capability Project in December last year. Two other European contenders, the Eurofighter Typhoon, and the Dassault Rafale, both left the competition before it had begun, complaining that the process unfairly favored U.S. companies.

U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham A member of the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team prepares to launch Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 pilot, during the Bagotville International Air Show in Quebec, Canada, June 22, 2019.

Ottawa said it had chosen the Joint Strike Fighter after “a rigorous evaluation of proposals.” Canada will now “enter into the finalization phase of the procurement process.” In what the government heralds as the most significant investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) in more than 30 years, the service will use the 88 stealth jets to supersede its current CF-18 Hornet fleet, potentially beginning as early as 2025.

RCAF A CFB Bagotville-based CF-18B.

The RCAF presently has around 75 CF-18A/B+ jets and is also adding 18 former Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F/A-18A/B Hornets to help bolster its geriatric fleet. The CF-18 badly needs replacement and the multirole F-35 has been chosen, the Canadian government highlighting, in particular, because of the advances in capability it will bring to the tasks of ensuring Arctic sovereignty, defending North America, and meeting Canada’s various other NATO and NORAD commitments.

In what the government described as an “open, fair, and competitive process,” the selection team looked at the relative capabilities, costs, as well as economic benefits and impacts, among other factors. “Recognizing that these fighter jets must effectively serve the RCAF and Canadians over the coming decades, Canada evaluated these aircraft against typical scenarios familiar to NATO and NORAD allies, which were further tailored to meet the needs of the RCAF, including Canada’s unique northern geography,” the statement from the government read. The fact that the F-35 was apparently judged more suitable for cold-weather service than the Gripen will likely be a blow for Saab, which has long stressed the jet’s suitability for austere operations in the far north of Europe. However, the fact the F-35 has been selected by both Norway and Finland suggests that operators consider the aircraft to be proficient in these harsh conditions.

U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Eric M. Fisher A U.S. Air Force F-35A during icy runway testing at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, in 2017.