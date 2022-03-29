Air Force Wants To Retire 33 F-22s, Buy More F-15EXs In New Budget

The following is a brief breakdown of the most significant details regarding plans for major U.S. military aviation programs as outlined in the 2023 Fiscal Year budget request: The U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps are looking to buy 61 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, in total. This includes 33 F-35As for the Air Force, 15 F-35Bs and 4 F-35Cs for the Marine Corps, and 9 F-35Cs for the Navy. This is 24 fewer F-35s than the three services asked for and ultimately received funding to purchase in the 2022 Fiscal Year budget request. The Air Force says it is looking to slow down buying of F-35As until jets in the more advanced Block 4 configuration, which is still in development, become available for purchase.

The Air Force wants to purchase 24 F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets. This is twice as many of these aircraft as the service asked to buy in the 2022 Fiscal Year. Congress ultimately appropriated funds to purchase 17 Eagle IIs in the current fiscal cycle. The service hopes to continue accelerating purchases of F-15EXs in the coming fiscal years as it looks to completely divest all of its remaining F-15C/D Eagles by 2026. The Air Force wants to get rid of 67 Eagles of the around 220 of these jets that are still in service just in the 2023 Fiscal Year. Not all F-15C/Ds will necessarily be replaced with F-15EX aircraft, but the Air Force has now confirmed that it is looking to supplant the Eagles assigned to units in the Pacific region (two squadrons at Kadena Airbase in Okinawa) with Eagle IIs.



USAF An F-15EX now flying with the USAF under an accelerated test program.

USAF Hawaii F-22s over Mt. Fuji. Cuts to the already tiny Raptor force will be highly controversial.

The Navy is again looking to stop buying new F/A-18E/F Super Hornets in this new budget request as it pushes to shift focus to its own Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, which is separate from the Air Force's effort of the same name. The service did not request funds for any additional Super Hornets in the 2022 Fiscal Year, but Congress subsequently approved funding for 12 of these aircraft as part of a supplemental omnibus spending package. How much funding the Navy is then requesting for its NGAD effort is classified, but it "goes up fairly dramatically" over the next five years, according to the service.

The Air Force is seeking $381 million to support the continued development of the B-21 Raider stealth bomber, including to help certify it to carry nuclear weapons, as well as another $1.7 billion to actually begin purchasing the aircraft. The service has declined to disclose how many bombers it plans to buy in the 2023 Fiscal Year, over the next five years, and in total.

The Air Force wants to shed 21 A-10 Warthogs. This would trim the Air Force's A-10 fleet to 260 aircraft, down from 281. Under this plan, the Indiana Air National Guard's 122nd Fighter Wing would transition to flying F-16C/D Viper fighter jets. Furthermore, the service could be looking to divest the entire fleet in the next five to 10 years. Congress blocked the service's plan to retire 42 of these ground-attack aircraft in the 2022 Fiscal Year.



USAF A-10 Warthogs.

USAF E-3 Sentry AWACS.

USAF EC-130J Commando Solo.

USN A US Navy F-35C, at top, flies with an F/A-18F Super Hornet, at bottom.

Legislators may balk at the retirement of more KC-10 and KC-135 tankers given the ongoing problems with the KC-46 and the Air Force already complaining about a shortage of aerial refueling capacity. There has been pushback in recent years to the service's desire to end purchases of MQ-9s, as well. Some of the proposed retirements just raise general questions about how certain services will be able to continue providing essential capabilities in the near term. The Air Force's plan to retire around half of its E-3s, even if these divestments turn out to be spaced out over a number of years, is especially curious given that the service has, by its own admission, not even finalized its plans for acquiring replacement aircraft. As we always do, The War Zone will look more closely into the more detailed budget documents as the Pentagon and the individual services release them for more information about future airpower plans, as well as significant developments with regards to other domains. There will undoubtedly be more to glean about specific cuts and additions to various programs, as well as entirely new projects, from the full 2023 Fiscal Year defense budget proposal. Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com