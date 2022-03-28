All You Need To Know About The Starstreak Missiles Now In The Hands Of Ukrainian Troops

Ukraine is poised to introduce a new ground-based air defense system to its war against Russia’s invasion forces, with the announcement that the British-supplied Starstreak main-portable air defense system, or MANPADS, is “ready to be used imminently.” Once fielded in combat, the Starstreak will be the latest addition to a growing armory of similar systems used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which we examined in detail in this past feature. However, Starstreak — also known as the High-Velocity Missile (HVM) — incorporates several unique features for a weapon of its class and merits further examination. News that the Starstreak was about to be deployed by Ukraine was provided yesterday by U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, interviewed by The Mail on Sunday. Wallace confirmed that the first Ukrainian troops had been trained on the system, which was now in their hands, and that the United Kingdom was meanwhile “doing more than pretty much anyone else” to help Ukraine’s efforts to defeat the invasion forces.

CROWN COPYRIGHT A soldier from 12 Air Assault Battery, 12 Regiment Royal Artillery, points out an enemy target ready for the High-Velocity Missile (HVM) shoulder launcher to fire.

It emerged earlier this month that the United Kingdom was going to provide Ukraine with an undisclosed number of Starstreaks, when the British Army’s Col. Graham Taylor, the commander of 7 Air Defense Group, declared that British troops were being deployed to a secret location somewhere in Eastern Europe to teach Ukrainians how to operate the MANPADS. The captions to photos released by the U.K. Ministry of Defense suggest that the location was in Poland. Col. Taylor noted at the time that the missile has the ability to cause “catastrophic” damage to low-flying enemy fighter jets and helicopters, in particular, which have been the main Russian Aerospace Forces assets used in the conflict so far.

The Starstreak missile is designed to be launched from land, sea, or air platforms, although in practice only land-based versions have been fielded operationally. On land, the missiles can be launched from the shoulder, in traditional MANPADS style, they can be integrated within portable stand-type Lightweight Multiple Launchers (LML) that carry three ready-to-fire rounds, which can be mounted on light vehicles. They can also be provided as box-type launchers for integration on armored vehicles.

In use with the British Army since 1997, this service employs crew-served versions of the weapons, as well as mounting the missiles on Stormer tracked armored vehicles. The Stormer has eight ready-to-fire rounds, 12 reloads, and a roof-mounted targeting package including an infrared sensor.

CROWN COPYRIGHT A Stormer fighting vehicle firing a Starstreak HVM during an exercise at the British Army Training Area Suffield (BATUS), Alberta, Canada.