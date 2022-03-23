Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16 Crashes In Louisiana (Updated)
The F-16 Viper went down roughly 50 miles south of Fort Polk.
By Oliver Parken March 23, 2022
State police have confirmed an F-16 fighter jet crashed earlier today in a wooded area south of Beauregard Parish, Louisiana. The location is roughly 50 miles south of the U.S. Army's Fort Polk. The incident occurred around 11:15 AM local time.
The pilot, who has yet to be identified, was able to eject safely from the aircraft before the crash and made it out with no major injuries. The F-16 was one of the Oklahoma Air National Guard's Block 42 models flown by the 125th Fighter Squadron "Tulsa Vipers."
We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
