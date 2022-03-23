State police have confirmed an F-16 fighter jet crashed earlier today in a wooded area south of Beauregard Parish, Louisiana. The location is roughly 50 miles south of the U.S. Army's Fort Polk. The incident occurred around 11:15 AM local time.

The pilot, who has yet to be identified, was able to eject safely from the aircraft before the crash and made it out with no major injuries. The F-16 was one of the Oklahoma Air National Guard's Block 42 models flown by the 125th Fighter Squadron "Tulsa Vipers."