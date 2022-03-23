Russia Claims It Launched Bastion-P Anti-Ship Missiles Against Ground Targets In Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video that it claims shows the K-300P Bastion-P coastal defense missile system launching strikes against ground targets in Ukraine. While there has been at least one other recent report of Russian use of the Bastion system to hit ground targets in Ukraine, the latest video, which was taken in occupied Crimea, appears to be the first visual evidence of it in action during this conflict and shows three missiles being launched in quick succession.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the missiles fired from the Bastion systems destroyed “a large arsenal with weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian troops, including those received from Western countries.” This would not be the first occasion that Russia claims to have targeted such caches in western Ukraine, after having previously declared these shipments of arms as legitimate targets. Previously, on March 19, a Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman had claimed that a Bastion system was used to “destroy a radio and reconnaissance center of the Ukrainian forces ... in the Odesa Region,” suggesting that Bastion has been used against ground targets in the country on at least two separate occasions. At this stage, it’s also important to remember that we have only the Russian accounts of the usage of Bastion in Ukraine to go on. It’s not clear when the video provided today was taken, although open-source intelligence research does indicate that the missiles are seen being launched from a location in Crimea.

Known by the Western designation SSC-5 Stooge, the K-300P Bastion-P employs the same supersonic P-800 Oniks anti-ship cruise missiles as used aboard warships and submarines and which carry the Western designation SS-N-26 Strobile. When exported, these missiles are named Yakhont. The missile is launched by a solid-fuel rocket booster before a liquid-fuel ramjet motor takes over, propelling it to a speed of up to Mach 2.2. As well as a maximum advertised range of more than 180 miles, which involved a high-altitude cruise phase, the missile can also be programmed to fly a low-altitude trajectory, reducing the range to around 75 miles.

The Bastion-P is a mobile coastal defense system and is primarily intended to engage high-value naval vessels operating off the coast. As such, it’s deployed by the Russian Navy around certain key maritime areas, including Crimea, Kaliningrad, the Kuril Islands, and the Arctic.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Bastion systems take positions on the Alexandra Land island near Nagurskoye, Russia, Monday, in May 2021. This is the northernmost Russian military base, intended to project power across the Arctic.

A typical Bastion-P battery includes one or two command and control vehicles on KamAZ-4310 6×6 truck chassis, one support vehicle, four launcher vehicles based on the MZKT-7930 8×8 chassis and each loaded with two ready-to-fire missiles, and four loader vehicles. One interesting aspect of the missiles used in the Bastion-P, at least in an anti-ship engagement, is a reported collaborative attack feature. According to the U.S. Army Foreign Military Studies Office, or FMSO, “The guidance system can purportedly work in tandem with other missiles, and can allocate and classify targets based on their importance, and then select an appropriate attack scheme. Following the destruction of the primary target, the remaining missiles attack other ships, so no target is attacked by more than one missile.” However, the apparent employment of the Bastion in Ukraine highlights the system’s secondary land-attack capability, which has previously been demonstrated in combat during Russia’s intervention in Syria.

Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/Photo via AP A still from video footage provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense, showing the launch of a missile from a Bastion-P system in Syria.

The missiles used in the Bastion systems rely on an inertial navigation system (INS) with GLONASS satellite navigation for their initial flight toward the target, before switching to active radar guidance as they approach it. In land-attack mode, the active radar seeker is likely only suitable for engaging very large targets, with a significant radar reflection, with the missile presumably otherwise relying on INS and GLONASS only, although it’s unclear what degree of accuracy is achieved. Clearly, only static targets can be engaged. Warhead options reportedly include 440-pound high-explosive, 550-pound semi-armor-piercing, or submunitions. Bearing in mind the disclosed maximum range of 180 miles, the Bastion would be able to strike targets along the coast of mainland Ukraine, including Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson, even when launched from Sevastopol, in the south of Crimea. Were the mobile launchers to be moved further north in Crimea, that would bring a huge swath of southern Ukraine within range of the missiles.

GOOGLE EARTH The maximum range of the Bastion-P system, based on the geolocated launch position in Crimea.