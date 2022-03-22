Ukrainian Fighter Pilots Describe Their Desperate Air War Against Russia

In a conflict that’s so far confounded many expectations, it’s no exaggeration to say that the performance of the Ukrainian Air Force in its response to Russia's invasion has been one of the more surprising aspects. Rather than being wiped out on the ground and in the air in the first few days of the war, as many had predicted, Ukrainian airpower has instead refused to buckle in the face of a much larger and technologically more advanced opponent. Amid fanciful claims of aerial victories posted by Ukrainian officials, it remains unclear as to exactly how the Ukrainian Air Force has not only survived against the odds but successfully helped prevent the Russian Aerospace Forces, VKS, from achieving aerial superiority. Now, a pair of interviews with serving combat pilots shed some light on how the Ukrainian Air Force is fighting back. The first of these is an article published today in the New York Times that includes an interview with a Su-27 Flanker pilot, identified only as Andriy. Meanwhile, another Ukrainian Air Force pilot, identified only by his callsign ‘Juice,’ spoke to CNN’s Anderson Cooper during a video interview.

Oleg V. Belyakov/Wikimedia Commons A Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 Fulcrum.

Su-27 pilot Andriy talks about undertaking quick reaction alert duty including night-time scrambles to meet incoming VKS jets. Without even running full pre-flight checks, the Flanker is scrambled from a hangar, indicating that at least some of the Ukrainian jets are kept out of sight of potential attackers, perhaps in hardened aircraft shelters for additional protection, rather than operating from flight lines.

Chris Lofting/Wikimedia Commons A Ukrainian Air Force Sukhoi Su-27UB Flanker-C.

“Every time when I fly, it’s for a real fight,” Andriy explains. “In every fight with Russian jets, there is no equality. They always have five times more” aircraft in the air. Andriy, who is 25 years old, has reportedly flown 10 missions in the war so far and has more than one aerial kill to his name. “I mostly have tasks of hitting airborne targets, of intercepting enemy jets,” Andriy explained. “I had situations when I was approaching a Russian plane to a close enough distance to target and fire. I could already detect it but was waiting for my missile to lock on while at the same time from the ground they tell me that a missile was fired at me already.” Reflecting on shooting down a Russian jet, he said, “I am happy that this plane will no longer bomb my peaceful towns. And as we see in practice, that is exactly what Russian jets do.” Apparent wreckage of an R-27 (AA-10 Alamo) air-to-air missile fired during the air war in Ukraine. These weapons are used by both Russia and Ukraine:

Andriy apparently survived this encounter by making evasive maneuvers to defeat the incoming missile, although he likely also made use of his jet’s self-protection systems, too. These include a radar warning receiver to alert the pilot to radio-frequency threats and chaff and flare cartridges to spoof incoming missiles.

Dmitry Pichugin/Wikimedia Commons A Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 ejects flares during an air display.

“I only have to use my skills to win,” said Andriy. “My skills are better than the Russians. But on the other hand, many of my friends, and even those more experienced than me, are already dead.”