Watch This B-52 'Crabwalk' Down The Runway In A Heavy Crosswind Like Only It Can

If anything the slab-sided B-52 Stratofortress has in spades, it is personality. The big iconic bomber drags around its own weather system of sorts via the inky exhaust plumes of its TF33 turbofans, eight of which scream their way through the sky attached to the B-52's huge wings. The wrinkly old airframes with centerline main gear and outrigger-like wheels look especially interesting when landing, but the B-52 turns into a really bizarre beast when the winds pick up at the airfield they are landing at.

The aircraft is uniquely predisposed to the effects of crosswinds and due to its extremely narrow wheelbase and huge wings, crabbing — flying cocked into the wind to balance the effects of wind in order to retain a straight ground track — is how the 'BUFF' safely recovers when the wind is howling across the airfield. And her pilots don't 'kick out the crab' with cross control movements before touching down as to not overstress the landing gear like aviators of common aircraft do. Instead, the B-52 was built with the ability to set its swiveling landing gear to the heading direction of the runway. This capability allows the B-52 to land like no other aircraft, basically crabbing through touchdown and rollout during higher crosswind conditions. The video below, taken on March 10th, 2022, during the B-52's current bomber deterrence rotation to RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom, is one of the greatest depictions of the maneuver we have ever seen.