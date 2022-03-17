Littoral Disaster: Navy Wants To Retire 10 Littoral Combat Ships According To Report

Beyond that, these ships have proven to be exponentially more expensive and complicated to operate and maintain than originally advertised, with each one costing the Navy almost as much annually as an Arleigh Burke class destroyer. They also still have relatively limited capabilities, overall, compared to what had been expected and the first operational examples of two of three specialized modular mission packages have yet to be delivered. The Navy already long ago scrapped its original idea of being able to readily swap out one package for another to increase operational flexibility.

It is important to note that members of Congress routinely block attempts by the U.S. military as a whole to divest major weapons, including warships, for a host of reasons. Even if the Navy does propose decommissioning these LCSs, legislators may well block that plan or at least put it on hold until certain conditions are met. If lawmakers do allow the service to implement this plan, it is possible that it could have broader ramifications for the future of the Freedom class and the service's overall force structure goals.

The Navy is already working to acquire an entirely new, much more capable class of small surface combatants, the Constellation class frigates, which are set to be built in the same shipyard as the Freedom class LCSs. Those ships are a core component of the service's questionably ambitious plan to field a total of at least 500 ships and submarines, including various unmanned platforms, in the coming years.

All told, it will be very interesting to see what the Navy's exact plans for the Freedom class might be and what Congress will allow them to do with these ships going forward.

