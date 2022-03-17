Slovakia Lays Out Conditions For Giving Its S-300 SAMs To Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine has now entered its fourth week. Russian forces continue to heavily employ air, missile, and artillery strikes, especially to bombard a number of besieged cities, including the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, amid sluggish advances on the ground. In turn, countering those stand-off capabilities has become a primary issue for Ukraine's armed forces and the country has been actively seeking additional air and missile defenses from the United States and other international partners for this purpose. Today, Slovakian authorities confirmed that they might be willing to transfer at least a portion of their stocks of Soviet-era S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine if they receive some form of replacements or other security guarantees.

Before getting into the latest updates below, readers can first get fully up to speed on the state of the conflict with our preceding rolling coverage here.

The Latest

POSTED: 1:05 PM EST—

Slovakian Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad confirmed that the transfer of the country's S-300s to Ukraine is under discussion, as had been previously reported, earlier today while speaking at a press conference alongside visiting U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. “Should there be a situation where there is a proper replacement or if we have a capability guaranteed for a certain period of time, then we would be willing to discuss the future of S-300 system," Nad explained.