Slovakia Lays Out Conditions For Giving Its S-300 SAMs To Ukraine
Following Ukrainian pleas for more air defenses, Slovakia explains what it would take to turn over its S-300s.
Russia's war in Ukraine has now entered its fourth week. Russian forces continue to heavily employ air, missile, and artillery strikes, especially to bombard a number of besieged cities, including the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, amid sluggish advances on the ground. In turn, countering those stand-off capabilities has become a primary issue for Ukraine's armed forces and the country has been actively seeking additional air and missile defenses from the United States and other international partners for this purpose. Today, Slovakian authorities confirmed that they might be willing to transfer at least a portion of their stocks of Soviet-era S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine if they receive some form of replacements or other security guarantees.
Slovakian Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad confirmed that the transfer of the country's S-300s to Ukraine is under discussion, as had been previously reported, earlier today while speaking at a press conference alongside visiting U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. “Should there be a situation where there is a proper replacement or if we have a capability guaranteed for a certain period of time, then we would be willing to discuss the future of S-300 system," Nad explained.
"The only strategic air defense system that we have in Slovakia is the S-300 system," he continued. "So what would happen immediately when we decide to give it to Ukraine is that we actually create a gap a security gap in NATO."
The Slovakian armed forces are understood to have a battery equipped with the S-300PMU system, which they inherited as a result of the breakup of Czechoslovakia in 1992-1993. The PMU variant of the S-300 system is similar to the S-300PS/PT variants that Ukraine already operates, including using the same 5V55R interceptors, as you can read more about here.
Neither Nad nor Austin would provide any further details about what exactly the Slovakian government may have already been offered already, such as U.S.-made Patriot surface-to-air missile systems, that would meet its stipulations. However, the German government did announce today that it would be deploying some of its Patriots to Slovakia. Patriot is very roughly analogous, at least in its intended roles, to the S-300 system.
Separately, a video has emerged online today reportedly showing elements of a Ukrainian S-300PS system destroyed near Svatovo in the country's eastern Donbas region. This was apparently filmed by Russian-backed separatists from the self-declared Luhansk People's Republic, also commonly referred to by the acronyms LPR and LNR, but it is unclear if these are recent losses.
At the press conference, Secretary of Defense Austin separately raised the possibility of helping Ukraine improve its so-called counter-battery capabilities, which refers to the ability to determine the source of incoming ground-based artillery and missile strikes and then retaliate against those forces. The Ukrainian military has previously received radars optimized for this purpose as part of U.S. military aid packages that were delivered years ago, well before Russia's invasion.
The U.S. military and other countries have already supplied various shorter-range air defense systems, particularly shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles of various types, and are planning to send more of these weapons, among other things. The Tweet below shows still from a Ukrainian video meant to instruct personnel on the use of the U.S.-made Stinger, one of the best known of these shoulder-fired systems, which are also known as man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS).
Various assessments, like those from the British government below, continue to indicate the Russian military's advances on all fronts in Ukraine have largely stalled in the face of continued Ukrainian resistance.
Additional satellite imagery of Kherson Airbase in southern Ukraine, which Russia present occupies, shows that at least 13 helicopters were severely damaged or destroyed in a recent attack. You can read more about that incident and find high-resolution satellite images that The War Zone obtained here.
The video below reportedly shows a Russian TOS-1A thermobaric artillery rocket system, which you can read more about here, in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region.
New video footage, seen below, has emerged showing the shootdown of a Ukrainian Su-25 Frogfoot ground-attack aircraft. However, the clip appears to show an aircraft that was lost early in the conflict.
In terms of a negotiated settlement to the conflict, Dmitry Peskov, the top spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said "there are elements there that are right but on the whole it is incorrect," when asked today about reports that progress had been made toward a deal.
Still, negotiations are clearly underway and Ukrainian officials have asked Turkish authorities to provide security guarantees as part of a deal with the Russian government. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kubela met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu just today.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is continuing to appeal directly to world governments for more support remotely from Kyiv. Today he made remarks to members of Germany's Bundestag, the country's top legislative body.
"Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Deputy Secretary of Russia's Security Council and former president Dmitry Medvedev said today. Medvedev was responding to what he described as "disgusting" actions on the part of the United States to galvanize international support to isolate the Russian government.
The Russian government is continuing its own information war with new and entirely unsubstantiated claims that Ukrainian forces deliberately blew up a theater in the besieged city of southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. Russian forces struck the building, which held sheltering civilians, including children, and had the words "children" written in large letters on the pavement outside, yesterday.
Russian officials are continuing to push equally unsubstantiated claims that Ukrainian authorities are preparing to launch chemical or biological weapon attacks, as well as stage some kind of nuclear incident at the now-defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, possibly with help from the United States.
We will continue to update this post with new information until we state otherwise.
