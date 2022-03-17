Russian Attack Helicopters Are Now Wildly Lobbing Rockets Over Ukraine

The fact that both the Ka-52 and Mi-28N have relatively sophisticated fire-control systems does mean there is a possibility that the crew can use their weapons computer to provide the angle and release rate required for a particular target location. Even so, since the rockets remain unguided, and would be subject to drift and other inaccuracy inducing factors over their longer flight path, then the accuracy will still be greatly degraded compared to a direct rocket attack.

There is one other possibility that could also explain this tactic. Among the wide range of warheads available for the S-8 rocket is the S-8P, a jamming rocket that provides protection for the launch aircraft, or other nearby helicopters, by dispensing metalized fiberglass chaff. Potentially, the helicopters may be attempting to disrupt air defense radar or other radio-frequency emitters in the area, for their own safety, or that of other friendly aircraft. Still, this isn't likely the case here.

Others have suggested that the helicopter crews in question were simply disposing of their rocket armament rather than returning to base with it, although it’s hard to see how this apparently indiscriminate firing would be the most desirable approach. Furthermore, another video shows this kind of ballistic rocket-firing being practiced in a training scenario, suggesting it’s a recognized tactic. There are also reports that Russian helicopters have operated this way during the Syrian campaign.