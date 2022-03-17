The Curious Case Of Russia's 'Back From The Dead' Warship That Ukraine Supposedly Struck

The Vasiliy Bykov was the first Project 22160 patrol ship to enter service, being commissioned in 2018. The Russian Navy now has three of these vessels on active duty, all assigned to its Black Sea Fleet, which Russia relocated to Crimea after seizing it from Ukraine in 2014. A fourth Project 22160 ship was undergoing sea trials as of October 2021 and two more are under construction.

The Project 22160s, the design of which you can read more about here, are some of the most modern warships in the Russian Navy today. Destroying one would have represented a significant loss for Russia and it's not necessarily surprising that Ukrainian authorities were quick to say they had taken out Vasiliy Bykov.

In addition, Vasiliy Bykov had been involved in the Russian military's assault on Ukraine's Zmiinyi Island, or Snake Island, in the western Black Sea. The Ukrainian defenders there had attained an almost legendary status after audio emerged of them refusing a demand to surrender and responding instead with the now-iconic phrase "Russian warship, go fuck yourself!" The 13 Ukrainian border guards stationed on Snake Island were initially presumed to have been killed in an ensuing attack, though this later turned out not to be the case, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had quickly announced he would honor them as Heroes of Ukraine. So, sinking, or even seriously damaging this ship would have had clear additional propaganda value as a direct act of vengeance.

Still, from the very beginning, there were questions about the likelihood of shore-based short-range, unguided artillery rocket systems being able to hit a relatively small target, at least by ship standards, sailing out in the Black Sea. Subsequent reports said that the Ukrainian armed forces had pulled this off by using small patrol boats to lure the Russian ship toward the shore until it was within range. Video footage showing a burning vessel accompanied the claims as evidence of the attack at least having successfully damaged Vasiliy Bykov.