Odesa's Maze-Like Catacombs Could Be Bad News For Russian Invaders

"I think we could accommodate around 300 people," Aleksandr Sadovnikov, one of the individuals who has been helping to organize the shelter, told The Washington Post. "At any rate, the nearby houses would easily fit in here."

"Of course, we have three floors of ground above us," he added. "I don't know what kind of projectile could penetrate this layer."

It's not clear whether any other portions of the Catacombs may be in the process of being converted into temporary shelters or if there are plans to make use of other sections for more active military purposes. There are certainly serious questions about the real utility of the underground network in the latter case. During World War II, the Nazis and their fascist allies sealed many entrance points deliberately in an attempt to either squeeze partisans out of the tunnels or entomb them. Many of those irregulars, including Molodtsov-Badaev himself, did not survive the conflict.

In 1995, a group set the record for the longest trek through these tunnels, which lasted 27 hours and saw them explore approximately 40 kilometers, or almost 25 miles, worth of the Catacombs. The network remains largely unmapped to this day and nature has conspired over the years to block access at many points.

"On a few occasions we found our path blocked altogether; where brittle layers of sandy rock had collapsed to form impenetrable walls ahead," writer and photographer Darmon Richter recounted on his website Ex Utopia back in 2013 after taking a tour of a less touristy area of the Catacombs. "I was alarmed to discover that even some paths once familiar to my guides were now impassable – these cave-ins were both recent and regular."

The labyrinth-like nature of these tunnels, combined with these routine cave-ins and flooding, can certainly make them dangerous and have long given rise to stories about people getting lost and dying in the Catacombs. At the same time, many of these stories may well be urban legends.