Russian Amphibious Ships Arrive In Captured Ukrainian City

Russian forces in Ukraine look set to close another day of fighting at the very best having made limited new gains. In the meantime, they continue to target a number of encircled cities to routine air, missile, and artillery strikes, which has led to hundreds of civilian casualties and driven millions more from their homes. Today, Russian warships arrived at Berdyansk, an occupied city on the Sea of Azov that is situated near the key port city of Mariupol, which remains in Ukrainian hands. Local authorities in Mariupol, which has been subjected to a particularly brutal siege for more than a week now, said today that a convoy of civilians had finally been able to safely flee the area. Before diving into the latest news below, readers should be sure to get themselves up to speed on the state of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, which is now in its third week, with our prior rolling coverage here. The Latest UPDATED: 2:50 PM EST— Russian forces have launched more than 900 ballistic and cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine since its invasion began, according to a senior U.S. defense official. Russia's military maintains some 90 percent of the combat capacity it arrayed around the country in the lead-up to conflict, as well.

These strikes include "more than a couple dozen" cruise missiles that Russian bombers launched at a Ukrainian base close to the Polish border on Sunday. Yavoriv, which is less than 15 miles from Poland, had hosted a contingent of U.S. military personnel on an advisory mission until shortly before the invasion began. No American troops are presently there and the Pentagon says that it is not a transshipment point for U.S. and other foreign military assistance, which is continuing to flow into Ukraine.

The Pentagon says it is still not considering supplying Ukraine with more advanced air defense systems or additional combat aircraft, such as second-hand MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter jets, despite Ukraine's request. The U.S. military's position has been that there are more effective ways to bolster Ukrainian air defenses and other capabilities.

The Kremlin does not appear to be moving any additional reserve forces toward Ukraine to bolster its forces in the country, but is now actively "advertising for foreign fighters," according to a senior U.S. defense official. The Russian military is also still resupplying forces in Ukraine from stocks moved to areas along the border with the country. Ukrainian forces are actively working to interdict those supply chains.

Ukraine's fleet of Turkish-made TB2 drones continues to be an important factor in strikes on Russian logistical elements and other units. The Kremlin's forces have still not been able to achieve air superiority, according to a senior U.S. defense official, who added that the situation in the skies above the country has been shifting "literally hour to hour."

The U.S. military believes Russian forces are attempting to prevent Ukrainian forces from retreating out of the Donbas region, moving a force with dozens of vehicles into an apparent position to try to block their movement. Russia's military has sought to regroup its own forces for new offensives, but continues to struggle to make major gains and a "siege mentality" continues to dominate its current operations.

James Heappey, a British member parliament and the country's Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces, Tweeted today that he had visited a facility in Stuttgart, Germany, that is being used to coordinate military aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities now say that between 600 and 700 people were able to evacuate Mariupol in the convoy earlier today, but have accused Russia of blocking additional evacuations. An aid convoy was also reportedly prevented from entering the city.

Commercial satellite imagery indicates that a group of Russian naval vessels positioned off the western coast of Crimea largely remain in place. There have been concerns for weeks now that the Kremlin might be about to launch a new offensive along Ukraine's Black Sea coastline, including amphibious landings as part of an effort to take the port city of Odesa. So far, this has not materialized.

Russian forces look to have shelled the Antonov aviation company's main plant near Kyiv today. This facility, among other things, reportedly houses an unfinished second example of the An-225 Mriya aircraft. What had been the only flying example of the An-225, one of the largest aircraft in the world, was destroyed earlier in the fighting.

A picture has appeared on social media reportedly showing that Ukrainian forces have captured a relatively rare Russian 2S34 self-propelled gun-mortar, nicknamed the Khosta or Hosta. These vehicles are conversions of older 2S1 Gvozdika 122mm self-propelled howitzers that feature a new turret with a 120mm gun-mortar.

POSTED: 1:35 PM EST— Russian Navy amphibious warships and other vessels arrived in Berdyansk earlier today. Russian forces claimed to have first captured this port city on the Sea of Azov on February 27, just days after the invasion kicked off.

In addition, Russian forces in Berdyansk showed off captured Ukrainian hardware, including some 10 navy and coast guard vessels, to reporters from the quasi-state media outlet RT. At least two Ukrainian Gyurza-M class patrol boats are among those now in Russian hands. Russia's security services had previously seized a pair of these vessels, along with a Ukrainian Navy tug, during an incident in the Sea of Azov in 2018, before returning them the following year.

The appearance of additional Russian forces in Berdyansk comes as the Kremlin continues to try to tighten its grip on Mariupol, also on the Sea of Azov and still under Ukrainian control, to the northeast. Local authorities in Mariupol said that an evacuation convoy consisting of 160 civilian cars was able to safely leave the city today. They added that those vehicles had then successfully made it past Berdyansk and were heading toward Zaporozhye to the north, which remains in Ukrainian hands.

Mariupol remains a key objective for Russian forces in Ukraine. Capturing the city can only help them fully secure the coastline along the Sea of Azov, which provides a landbridge between western Russia and the occupied Crimean Peninsula via breakaway areas of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's top spokesperson, said today that Russian forces may well push to take over other major cities in Ukraine, something that has long appeared to be part of the Kremlin's overall operational plan.

Ukrainian authorities have tried multiple times already to help civilians evacuate from Mariupol through designated "humanitarian coordinators" negotiated with Russian officials. All the previous attempts have failed amid accusations that Russian forces refused to honor temporary ceasefires to allow convoys to leave the area safely. Hundreds of thousands of civilians still remain trapped in the city. Earlier today, it had been reported that Ukrainian officials had still not secured sufficient guarantees regarding an evacuation from Mariupol, despite having negotiated safe passage for civilians leaving other cities.

For more than a week now Mariupol has been encircled, cutting off supplies to the city. Officials there have said that residents have been without running water and heat for days now. Routine and indiscriminate Russian shelling and other attacks have left the city increasingly devastated overall. Mariupol was notably the site of a now-infamous strike on a children's/maternity hospital last week. A pregnant woman who was seen in one of the pictures taken in the immediate aftermath of that attack has now reportedly died along with her unborn child.

Ukrainian forces in and around Mariupol have refused to cede the city and are still fighting against Russian forces. The video in the Tweet below reportedly shows Ukrainian forces in a BTR-4 wheeled armored personnel carrier engaging Russian armored vehicles in relatively close-quarters street-fighting.

Russian air, artillery missile strikes continue to pound other major cities in Ukraine, especially in the eastern half of the country, including the capital Kyiv. Wladimir Klitschko, brother of Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, posted the video below on social media today showing some of the damage inflicted on that city.

The video below reportedly shows the remains of an intercepted missile falling inside Kyiv.

The video below reportedly shows one of Ukraine's Turkish-made TB2 armed drones destroying a Russian Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system.