BREAKING: Reported Ballistic Missile Attack Near U.S. Base in Erbil, Iraq

Footage posted to social media reportedly shows the impact of at least five projectiles in Erbil, Iraq near a U.S. military base and consulate. Unconfirmed reports indicate the attacks involved Fateh-110 ballistic missiles launched from Iran, not smaller rockets or artillery used in numerous previous attacks against U.S. installations in Iraq.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or U.S. retaliation for the reported attacks. If confirmed, the attack would be the first of its kind since a coordinated missile strike against U.S. forces in Iraq in January 2020. Those attacks came after a U.S. drone strike killed Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian commander, on Baghdad’s Airport Road. Sunday’s reported attacks come three days after two Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps members were reportedly killed in Syria in an Israeli airstrike. While smaller rocket and mortar strikes by Iran-backed proxies in Iraq and Syria, as well as suicide drone attacks, have become more common since the 2020 missile attack, ballistic missiles have not been used since.

Their reported launch from Iranian territory outside Tabriz would further represent a dramatic escalation, one that would likely warrant U.S. retaliation. The U.S. did not retaliate after the January 2020 missile attack and while dozens of soldiers were reportedly injured, no one was killed. The attack also comes as the U.S., Iran, and other nations, continue talks in Vienna regarding the Iranian nuclear program in search of a new deal after the U.S. withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018. We must stress that these reported details could change significantly as this story is still rapidly evolving. We will report back as soon as more information comes available.