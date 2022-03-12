Proof Of Russia Using Suicide Drones In Ukraine Emerges

Well into its third week, Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to morph as new capabilities are brought to bear and new tactics are deployed. While Russia's side of the conflict appears to have been surprisingly light on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, that is changing. Russia is now posting UAS footage from the front lines much as it did with Syria. And now, for the first time, it is confirmed that Russian suicide drones/loitering munitions have been employed, as well.

The Latest:

POSTED: 4:20 PM EST—

A ZALA KYB loitering munition was downed in Kyiv. This is the first known evidence of loitering munitions being used in the conflict. These systems have proven to be decisive in recent wars and are extremely challenging to reliably defend against. The ZALA KYB is a class of loitering munition that would be especially useful for engaging fixed soft targets or targets of opportunity and scouting ahead of friendly forces when equipped with an optical payload.