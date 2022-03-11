Pakistan Has Taken Delivery Of Its First Chinese-Made J-10 Fighters

Were Pakistan to go to war with India in the border region, its forces would face significant quantities of armor, including potentially thousands of tanks and armored fighting vehicles, across a huge frontier. Here again, the TB2, which can be armed with both anti-tank missiles and loitering munitions, as well as the other drone types, could prove very useful.

At the same time, plans to add two Turkish drone types suggest that Pakistan may not be totally happy with its existing Chinese drones. That would not be a first, with Jordan putting its CH-4Bs up for sale less than two years after buying them and at the same time having a less than distinguished service record with Iraq, which withdrew them after a spate of crashes.

In another new announcement, the PAF also revealed today that it’s due to receive Chinese-made YLC-8E radars, which have been touted by China as an ‘anti-stealth’ radar, to be used alongside the Chinese-supplied HQ-9B long-range surface-to-air missiles, service entry of which was announced last October. Both those items of equipment point to the continued effort to establish a technological edge over the Indian Air Force, as well as the deepening military relationship between Pakistan and China.

In the past, we looked at the challenges of integrating yet another fighter type into the PAF, which already operates the Sino-Pakistani JF-17 Thunder, F-16s, acquired from the United States in several batches beginning in the 1980s, and 1960s-vintage Mirages. We also looked at the specific advantages of the J-10C for Pakistan, from both a political and technological point of view, including its advanced active-radar-guided PL-15 air-to-air missiles and active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.