Top Diplomats From Ukraine And Russia Agree To Meet As The Kremlin Tweaks Its Demands

The twelfth day of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine has been marked by new diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict, as well as continued fighting on multiple fronts. This comes as Ukrainian forces continue to put up a spirited defense of their country, inflicting significant losses on their Russian opponents in terms of personnel and materiel, both in the air and on the ground. Readers can bring themselves up to speed on the current state of the war in our preceding rolling coverage here. The Latest POSTED: 12:50 PM EST— Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced today that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had agreed to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, this Thursday. Cavusoglu said that the talks would take place in the Turkish port city of Antalya on the Mediterranean Sea and that he would also take part as a mediator.

Peskov said that "the main thing is that Ukraine ceases its military action" and that "they should stop their military action and then no one will shoot,” according to Reuters. The Kremlin spokesperson insisted that the Russian government's position on what is necessary to bring the conflict to end has not fundamentally changed, though this could signal a softening of earlier demands for Ukraine to demilitarize entirely. Separately, a Ukrainian delegation has met today with Russian representatives at a site near the Belarusian border for the third time. For the second time, a Polish military helicopter brought the Ukrainians to the meeting. This time it was a Mi-8/Mi-17 Hip-series instead of an S-70i Black Hawk. A Belarusian Mi-8/Mi-17 provided transportation to the first round of talks. It remains unclear exactly why authorities in Ukraine made the switch, but it very likely had to do with security concerns of one kind or another. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has now reportedly survived at least three separate assassination attempts.

It's not clear what is expected to come of these talks today, which were still ongoing at the time of writing. The first two rounds failed to produce any meaningful agreements beyond plans to establish localized ceasefires around certain Ukrainian cities to allow civilians to evacuate. In every one of those instances, including a third attempt to get people out of the southern port city of Mariupol today, Russian forces have continued their bombardments largely unabated. Evacuations from some cities, including Irpin, just outside the capital Kyiv, have proceeded in spite of these attacks.

In general, Russian missile, air, and artillery strikes against Ukrainian population centers have become a key aspect of the conflict as the Kremlin's actual advances on the ground continue to proceed slowly. Ukrainian forces continue to heavily target Russian supply chains, among other things, to try to further hamper their operations.

There continue to be reports that Ukrainian forces have inflicted new losses against Russia's combat aviation elements operating over Ukraine.

A Ukrainian official says that the country's forces have recaptured the airport in Mykolaiv in the southern portion of the country. This comes amid reports that Ukrainian forces are looking to go on the offensive.

There are unconfirmed reports that the Russian Navy's Project 22160 corvette Vasily Bykov, one of Russia's newest and most modern warships, may have been damaged while sailing in the Black Sea by a Ukrainian rocket artillery barrage.

Civilian casualties have continued to mount as accusations grow that the Kremlin is not only being indiscriminate in how it is prosecuting its war but is deliberately attacking non-military targets to try to help achieve its aims.

In many areas of Ukraine that are now ostensibly under some form of Russian occupation, Ukrainian civilians are protesting and otherwise carrying out acts of civil disobedience.

Military aid from the United States, other NATO members, and other countries in Europe continues to flow into Ukraine. Over the weekend, The New York Times reported that 17,000 anti-tank weapons of various types, which you can read more about here, had been delivered in the past week or so. That same story said that, while the U.S. government continues to try to avoid any direct involvement in the conflict, it has positioned cyber warfare units in Europe to target Russia and continues to provide important intelligence information to the government of Ukraine.

There have been significant anti-war protests in Russia itself. Glitzy pro-war videos have now begun to appear online, in a clear attempt to push back against critics of the conflict and of Putin's regime. Some of these include clips of youths wearing clothing sporting "Putin Team" in English or stylized letter "Zs." Some Russian forces in Ukraine have been using "Z" markings to differentiate themselves from Ukrainian units, and that has become a symbol of support for the invasion domestically.

The German government has said it will not take part in a Europe-wide embargo on Russian oil given the lack of energy alternatives at present and the burden it would impose on its own people. This underscores the potential limits of the sanctions that can be imposed on the Kremlin, even just in Western Europe.

A man was arrested in the Irish capital Dublin today after ramming a truck into the Russian Embassy in that country. The embassy has been the target of protests over the invasion of Ukraine.