Russia Adorns Its Space Center's Soyuz Rocket Transporter With Ukraine Invasion Markings

The future of the ISS has become increasingly uncertain in recent years amid debates about the costs to upgrade it in order to ensure its safety and functionality beyond 2028. In 2019, NASA announced that it was looking at renting portions of the station to private entities starting 2025, in part to help offset various costs.

Russia has already threatened to pull out of the venture entirely in the coming years for various reasons, including already strained relations with the United States. In addition, crippling new sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine may make it all but impossible for the Kremlin to continue its involvement in the ISS program, and curtail its role in the international space scene, in general.

"We estimate that we'll cut off more than half of Russia's high-tech imports," U.S. President Joe Biden said in announcing an initial round of sanctions on February 24. "That will strike a blow to their ability to continue to modernize their military. It'll degrade their aerospace industry, including their space program."

So, altogether, the possibility that the Kremlin may soon drop out of the ISS program altogether now seems even greater. It is possible that the Russian government could then move to expand ties with the Chinese space program and its space station efforts.

Whatever happens, the fallout from the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine is certainly testing Russia's long-standing willingness to cooperate with foreign countries on peaceful space programs, even amid serious geopolitical friction on Earth.

