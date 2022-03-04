Russian Forces Now Occupy Europe's Largest Nuclear Plant In Ukraine

After one of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's buildings was set on fire as Russia pushed its offensive, the Ukrainian facility is now under the control of Russian forces, according to Rafael Grossi, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He also states that Ukrainian staffers continue to keep the facility operating and that the entire situation is 'unprecedented' and extremely dangerous. He wants to meet with both parties at Chernobyl to secure a framework for security of all the nuclear sites in Ukraine to make sure there are no future attacks and to guarantee their general safety. He also notes that the projectiles that hit the facility were from the Russian military.

