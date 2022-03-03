U.S. Establishes Deconfliction Hotline With Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine descends into its second week, talks between the two countries were once again largely fruitless. President Zelensky has now challenged Putin to meet with him directly in an attempt to end the deepening conflict. Meanwhile, it looks like a major amphibious operation in southwestern Ukraine could be imminent, with the Black Sea port city of Odessa being one likely target. The fears of such an operation are growing so strong that the Ukrainian Navy appears to have scuttled its own flagship so that it would not fall into Russian hands. You can get caught up on all the past news on the conflict in our most recent rolling coverage piece linked here, now let's get to the latest.

The Latest

Posted: 4:20 PM EST—

A deconfliction hotline has been established between the U.S. and Russia to address possible miscalculations and to deescalate potentially volatile situations should they occur. Of course, we have seen similar setups during the Cold War and as recent as the conflict in Syria that have worked well and have served as fallback means to communication that could avert outright disaster. It's also a good sign that despite the immense tensions between the two nuclear powers, it is still understood that keeping communications open is essential to the national security of both countries.