Ukrainian Mayor Meets With Russians About Occupation Plan After Key Southern City Falls

The Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine has now entered its eighth day. The Russian military continues to face stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces units, as well as protests and civil disobedience from average civilians, but it has also made significant gains. Before getting into the latest news below, you can first get up to speed on previous developments in the conflict in our earlier rolling coverage here. The Latest: POSTED: 7:10 PM EST— Though the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson remained contested on Wednesday, its government now appears to have capitulated to invading Russian forces. The New York Times' Michael Schwirtz says that Mayor Igor Kolykhaev told him that he had met with a Russian commander in the area who planned to establish military occupation administration.

“I simply asked them not to shoot at people,” the Kherson Mayor had said in a statement, according to the AP. “We don’t have any Ukrainian forces in the city, only civilians and people here who want to LIVE.” Kolykhaev had earlier said that his city, which is located in a highly strategic position on the northern bank of the Dnieper River, was surrounded and that Russian troops were seizing control of buildings. Russian forces were also observed in the city earlier in the day apparently looting stores, possibly for supplies. There have been consistent reports that the Kremlin's invasion force, as a whole, has been suffering from significant supply chain problems, including when it comes to food and fuel.

With those logistical difficulties in mind, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has now called upon all Ukrainians to try to destroy Russian logistics convoys to hamper the Kremlin's invasion plans.

The mayor of Ukraine's port city of Mariupol, which lies on the coast of the Sea of Azov north of the Black Sea, has said the situation there is increasingly dire. Russian forces have it encircled and have been subjecting it to regular artillery bombardment and other attacks. Taking Mariupol will help solidify the Kremlin's gains in this area, which are key to fully securing a landbridge between western Russia and occupied Crimea.

The U.S. military says that it has delivered hundreds of Stinger shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles, also known as Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS) to its Ukrainian counterparts in recent days, including a shipment of 200 just on Monday. Stingers and other MANPADS being sent to Ukraine from various countries are essential for helping the country's military to continue to contest the skies overhead. As of Wednesday, the Pentagon assessed that Russian forces had still not achieved air superiority in support of their invasion.

Spain has now joined a growing number of countries that plan to send weapons and other military aid to Ukraine. The Spanish government currently plans to send a shipment of machine guns, grenade launchers, and ammunition.

The Russian government, which has been facing increasing criticism over its invasion and the tactics it has been employing, including indiscriminate strikes on cities that may constitute war crimes, says that it is preparing to send humanitarian aid convoys to Ukraine.

The Pentagon says it has postponed a scheduled test launch of an unarmed LGM-30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in order to avoid doing anything that could "be misunderstood or misconstrued" by the Kremlin in light of current tensions. U.S. military officials have consistently said that they have not observed any significant changes to Russia's strategic force posture since President Vladimir Putin ordered them to adopt a state of heightened alert this weekend. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that delaying this launch, which is a routine test done to demonstrate the functionality and reliability of the Minuteman III system, is prudent and does not diminish America's nuclear deterrent capabilities.

Sweden says that two Russian Su-27 Flanker fighter jets and a pair of Su-24 Fencer swing-wing combat jets violated its airspace in the Baltic Sea today. Though not directly related to the conflict in Ukraine, the incident underscores the broad uptick in regional tensions.

A luxury yacht belonging to Alisher Usmanov, a Russian oligarch, was reportedly seized in Germany for unspecified reasons. Forbes reported that this was likely related to the freezing of Usmanov's assets under new sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

