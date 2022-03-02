Ukraine Claims Russian Double Agents Helped Foil An Assassination Attempt On Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which has already taken many twists and turns and galvanized unprecedented international support for Ukraine, has now been ongoing for a full week. Russian forces appear to have expected to face little resistance, something that has very much not been the case. Now they look to be shifting their focus to encircling major cities, including the country's capital Kyiv, while trying to soften up the defenders inside with missile, air, and artillery strikes. You can quickly get up to speed on the current state of the conflict in our previous rolling coverage here. Now let's get to the most recent news coming out of the conflict. The Latest: POSTED: 9:40 PM EST — Late on Monday, Ukrainian authorities claimed that they had foiled an attempt to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov disclosed this plot at a briefing, according to an official post on the Telegram social network. Danilov said that Kadyrovtsy, members of a paramilitary force that reports directly to Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's semi-autonomous republic of Chechenya, had been behind the attempted murder and had been killed by Ukrainian forces. He further said that disillusioned members of Russia's Federal Security Service, better known by the Russian acronym FSB, had tipped off Ukraiian authorities.

So far, there is no independently verifiable evidence to go along with this reported assassination attempt. At the same time, there is certainly circumstantial evidence to support it. On February 24, the day that the invasion started, Zelensky had said that there were already "sabotage groups" inside Kyiv hunting for him and his family. That followed earlier reports that U.S. officials had obtained intelligence indicating the Kremlin had a list of Ukrainians, which included the country's president, who would be either killed or rounded up in camps as part of Putin's "special military operation."

In addition, Danilov asserted that a portion of the Kadyrovtsy had been killed in a firefight in Hostomel (Gostomel), a town just outside Kyiv. Videos had previously emerged that reportedly showed Chechen special operations forces there.

More recently, Chechyna's Kadyrov publicly pledged to send thousands more forces to join the fighting in Ukraine.

True or not, Danilov saying that FSB officers opposed to the invasion had been instrumental in upending the assassination could prompt a disruptive counter-intelligence effort within that organization to find out if any such individuals actually exist. Footage taken from a publicly available closed-circuit television feeds in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson appears to shows an array of Russian military vehicles parked outside of the building that serves as the seat of the government for the entire region, and otherwise appearing to operate freely. This could indicate that Russian forces have secured the city after days of fighting.

Video footage had emerged of fighting in Kherson during the day. The U.K. Ministry of Defense had earlier assessed it to be still under Ukrainian control, but encircled. The city occupies a strategic location on the other side of the Dnieper River north of the Crimean Peninsula. Its capture could open up new paths of advance for Russian forces heading north.

Multiple outlets have reported that U.S. President Joe Biden is set to institute a ban on any Russian-owned or operated aircraft entering U.S. airspace. The European Union and other countries in Europe had already instituted similar prohibitions. Canada said today it would move to close its ports to Russian ships, as well.

In the face of sanctions and general public pressure, companies and other organizations around the world continue to sever ties with entities in Russia. In one particularly significant announcement, Boeing has said it will no longer provide spare parts or other services to Russian airliners that operate its aircraft. In addition, it is suspending "major operations" at its offices in Moscow, which include a design center and have become an important part of the company's global operations since they were first opened nearly three decades ago. Boeing's work at offices in Kyiv has also been suspended due to the conflict.

