Russian Strikes On Ukrainian Cities Continue With Attack Near Kyiv's Famous TV Tower

The Russian military's new campaign of targeting urban areas in Ukraine now includes a strike near Kyiv's iconic TV Tower. This follows a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense announcing planned strikes against multiple targets in the Ukrainian capital and warning residents to flee their homes. This all comes amid continued fears that Russia is softening up the city for a major assault. Before diving into the latest news on this conflict below, you can find out what has happened already today in our earlier rolling coverage here. The Latest: POSTED: 12:15 PM EST — An advisor to Ukraine's Interior Ministry has confirmed this was a Russian strike, saying that it targeted the TV Tower, which was completed in 1973 and is the second-tallest freestanding lattice tower in the world. However, pictures and video indicate that the weapon or weapons employed, which are unknown at this time, hit areas nearby. This could suggest that the tower itself might not have been the intended target. Regardless, Ukrainian authorities have said that there has been some disruption in broadcasting from the tower as a result.

Earlier today, the Russian Defense Ministry had publicly declared plans to strike targets related to the Security Service of Ukraine, also known by the acronym SBU, and the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations, or PSO. The SBU is a national-level law-enforcement, counter-intelligence, and counter-terrorism organization. The PSO is a military psychological warfare operations unit that is part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' special operations community. "We urge Ukrainian citizens involved by Ukrainian nationalists in provocations against Russia, as well as Kiev [Kyiv] residents living near relay stations, to leave their homes," the Russian Defense Ministry's statement added.

Separately, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov had warned that the Kremlin was about to launch a major information and psychological warfare operation of its own, which would include targeting communications capabilities in the country.

There continue to be concerns that the Kremlin is massing forces outside of Kyiv for a major attack on the city. However, a U.S. defense official has told reporters that a massive column north of the capital that has been seen in publicly available satellite imagery is moving very slowly and that it may be experiencing new supply chain issues.

This all of course follows the brazen Russian strike on the center of Kharkiv to the east earlier today, a city which the U.S. government says the Kremlin is still trying to encircle. Russian forces have continued to push elsewhere along their main lines of advance, as well.

The Russian Ministry of Defense earlier today claimed to have secured complete control over Ukraine's Sea of Azov coastline, something that has been a major goal from the beginning of the invasion. If true, this would give them an important land bridge between western Russia and occupied Crimea via areas of eastern Ukraine's Donbas region that are nominally under the control of pro-Kremlin separatists. The U.K. Ministry of Defense has assessed that Russian forces have made significant advances in these areas in the past 24 hours, but are not in control of major population centers. A U.S. official has also said that Mariupol remains under Ukrainian control, but there is a growing risk of encirclement. There continues to be no sign of active operations aimed at Odesa or other areas of Ukraine's Black Sea coastline to the west.

Still, fighting in and around many of these cities is clearly very active. Video footage has also emerged showing Russian troops in the city of Kherson, which has been a major focal point of Russia's advances north out of Crimea.

All told, the U.S. government now believes that the Kremlin has committed 80 percent of the forces it had positioned around Ukraine in recent months to the invasion. Russia has now fired at least 400 ballistic and cruise missiles over the course of the conflict, according to a U.S. defense official. There continue to be reports of poor morale and logistical issues hampering the overall progress of Russian military operations in the country, though there is still an exception that the Kremlin will reorient itself after learning from its initial missteps.

The U.S. military says that it has assessed that the Russian military has deployed TOS-1A mobile rocket launch systems armed with thermobaric rockets, which you can read more about here, and that some of them are now in a position to be employed. There is no indication yet that these weapons have actually been used and one of them may already have fallen into Ukrainian hands.

In the meantime, the U.S. and its NATO allies, among others, continue to send weapons and other military aid or announce plans to do so. The Ukrainian military announced today that it received additional shipments of Stinger shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles, Javelin and NLAW guided anti-tank missiles, and M141 SMAW-D single-shot, guided rocket launchers, among other things.

The U.S. government and officials from other NATO member countries continue to push against calls for more direct intervention into the conflict, including the possible establishment of a no-fly zone. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson today laid out the potential risks of escalation that would result in enforcing such a zone, which would require a willingness to shoot down Russian aircraft.

The U.S. government says that at least 500,000 Ukrainians have left the country since Russia's invasion began last week. Approximately 70 American nationals have crossed over into Poland, with the vast majority not needing any assistance after arriving there from U.S. military forces that are deployed to assist those evacuating.

United Nations representatives from a large number of countries staged a walkout today as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was about to speak on the situation in Ukraine during a gathering of the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a Belarusian human rights activist who ran against long-time dictator Alexander Lukashenko for president of the country in 2020 and is now living in exile in Poland, tweeted new details about reported actions that activists still in Belarus are taking to try to disrupt that country's support for Russia's invasion.

Leo Varadkar, Ireland's deputy head of government, or Tánaiste, says that his country could reconsider its long-standing policies of neutrality in light of the conflict in Ukraine. Ireland joins a number of other historically neutral European countries that are now seeing shifting attitudes on these issues in the wake of Russia's invasion.

