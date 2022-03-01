First Sight Of Giant An-225 Cargo Jet Since Russian Invasion Shows Its Tail Intact

In an update to our ongoing coverage of the fate of the Antonov An-225 Mriya ("Dream") one-of-a-kind cargo jet, the largest on Earth, we can now report that the first confirmed image of the aircraft since Russia invaded Ukraine shows that its tail is intact. While we do not know about the rest of the giant jet, this is at least some promising news as most reports assumed the aircraft was totally destroyed. Constant fighting over the last six days at the aircraft's home airport has resulted in its shelter being penetrated by what was likely an artillery round. You can get up to date on the saga of the An-225 and the hotly contested Hostomel Airport where it is based, located just to the northwest of Kyiv, in this recent post of ours.

Reports of the aircraft being totally destroyed even came after its owner stated that it couldn't be sure of the aircraft's condition until it had a chance to inspect the plane despite satellite and drone images that indicated its shelter was struck by munitions.