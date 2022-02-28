Turkey Blocks Warships From Sailing Into The Black Sea Over War In Ukraine

The Turkish government says it has formally imposed a ban on warships sailing into the Black Sea from the Mediterranean Sea in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The only link between those bodies of water is a pair of straits that are fully within Turkish sovereign territory and are under its sole jurisdiction. This is the last in a string of extremely significant actions on the part of the international community over the fighting in Ukraine, as you can read more about in preceding rolling coverage of this conflict here.

The Latest:

POSTED: 5:20 PM EST —

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu both confirmed the closure of the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles to warship from any country, citing provisions in the 1936 Montreaux Convention, in separate remarks this evening. Cavusoglu had indicated that a formal decision on this matter was imminent late yesterday, which came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had Tweeted out his thanks for Turkish authorities taking this step.

"When Turkey is not a belligerent in the conflict, it has the authority to restrict the passage of the warring states’ warships across the straits," Cavusoglu said. Yesterday, he stressed that the Turkish government's position was that what has been happening in Ukraine is a "war" rather than a "conflict," a difference in language that matters when it comes to the Montreaux Convention.