The Truth About Russia’s Terrifying TOS-1A Thermobaric Rocket Launchers Now In Ukraine

Of all the numerous and varied weapon systems that Russia has so far introduced to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine — many with admittedly mixed results so far — one has stood out in particular for the media coverage it's generated. The TOS-1A, which Russia categorizes as a "heavy flamethrower," is a unique type of multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) based on a T-72 tank chassis. The TOS-1A has an infamous reputation based on the characteristics of the thermobaric rockets that it fires. There is also much misunderstanding of how it works and a good deal of speculation on how it's likely to be used in this conflict, especially with the suggestion that Russia may be about to employ siege tactics in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and even possibly Kyiv, its capital.

Vitaly V. Kuzmin/Wikimedia Commons TOS-1A systems in action during a Russian Army exercise.

TOS-1A Rolls Into Ukraine As early as February 24, the day Russia launched its large-scale invasion of Ukraine, cameras installed on the Belarus-Ukraine border revealed a TOS-1A among other military vehicles entering Ukraine.

Last Saturday, February 26, more footage began to emerge on social media showing TOS-1As, as well as other heavy artillery, heading toward Ukraine, this time moving south from Russia’s Belgorod region.

The same day, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that “Russia has now deployed TOS-1A launchers to the outskirts of heavily populated areas.”

Most recently, the TOS-1 was identified near Mariupol, close to the Russian border, where there have also been reports of BM-21 Grad MLRS being used.

Other TOS-1As have also been spotted near Russia’s numerous fronts of its still very young invasion operation and the type was previously spotted in Russian-separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine in the past. Recently, there were claims on social media that the TOS-1A was being used in the latest artillery strikes, including a massive, sustained barrage centered upon the hotly contested town of Vasylkiv, roughly 15 miles south of Kyiv. An enormous explosion here was the result of a fuel farm at Vasylkiv Air Base taking a direct hit, although some took this to be evidence of the use of the TOS-1A. It seems unlikely, however, that the TOS-1A was employed on this occasion and, so far, we don’t have definitive evidence that it’s been used in the fighting here, or elsewhere in Ukraine... yet.

Planet Labs The fuel farm at Vasylkiv Air Base taking seen still burning on February 27, 2022.

On the other hand, today the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, announced that Russia had used a “vacuum bomb” somewhere in Ukraine. This is typical shorthand to describe a thermobaric weapon, although it’s by no means clear what particular munition was being referred to.

Russia does produce thermobaric bombs, for aircraft use, including the TV-guided KAB-500-OD, although it is rarely seen in service. While “bomb” is not an accurate description of the TOS-1A's projectiles, it’s possible this was the weapon being referred to. Alternatively, the incident in question may not have involved a thermobaric weapon of any kind, and statements of this nature from Ukrainian officials during the conflict have not always been reliable.

ROSOBORONEXPORT KAB-500-OD.

TOS-1A: Terrifying Fact VS Fiction The fact that Russian nomenclature describes the TOS-1A — which is nicknamed ‘Buratino’ by the troops, after the Russian equivalent of Pinocchio — as a flamethrower has led to descriptions of the weapon producing “a wall of napalm,” and “vaporizing human bodies.” In fact, the weapon has virtually nothing in common with traditional flamethrowers. Instead, this is a thermobaric, or fuel-air explosive (FAE) weapon, in the same class as certain U.S. weapons, like the AGM-114N Hellfire missile, with a special ‘augmented’ warhead, or the BLU-118/B that was used against cave complexes in Afghanistan. Essentially, this type of weapon uses oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion and a much more powerful blast wave over a longer duration than a conventional condensed explosive.