Massive Artillery Barrage Hits South Of Kyiv As Russian Invasion Enters Day Four
A full-out assault on Ukraine's capital never materialized last night but Russia continues to pour forces into the country.
As the sun rises over Ukraine, Russia's invasion of the country enters into its fourth day. While there have been advances by Russian forces, they appear to have been limited and an expected major offensive against the capital never materialized. While it seems clear that Russia's military operation has slowed, we could be experiencing a 'tactical pause' used to fortify supply lines and prepare for new coordinated offensives. With that being said, here is the best up-to-date information on the conflict we have and we will continue to update this post until stated as part of our ongoing rolling coverage on the conflict. To get up to date on our most recent past coverage, click here.
The Latest:
POSTED: 12:30 AM EST —
As the night wore on, what appeared to of been a massive sustained artillery barrage hit roughly 15 miles south of Kyiv in the hotly contested town of Vasylkiv. The attack appears to have struck the fuel farm at the airbase just north of the town, which has been a huge focus of ongoing fighting over the last couple of days. The loss of fuel could have an impact on Ukraine's military operations and the damage done by the blaze still isn't clear.
(Note: we do not know if the TOS-1 was used, in fact, that is very unlikely, but this is the video of the attack as seen from Kyiv)
The fuel farm next to Vasylkiv Airbase that may be the location of the attack:
Senator Marco Rubio says these were Putin's early goals for the invasion and offers a warning to Russian military leaders:
Meanwhile, mass production of Molotov Cocktails is ongoing throughout Ukraine as the government continues to push them as a key weapon of resistance:
The White House says it is going after the assets such as the homes and yachts of oligarchs now:
Russia says it could strike back over sanctions by pulling out of strategic weapons control pacts:
It may be that the Ukrainian Border Guards who told the Russian warship to fuck off as it approached Snake Island are actually alive:
An update on the status of the An-225, the world's largest operational aircraft, and control over the strategic Hostomel Airfield northwest of Kyiv: In a recent low-resolution satellite imager, at first, the An-225 did not appear where it was on February 23rd, which is the last satellite image we have of it. We thought that maybe it was moved into the large shelter in the short period between when the last image was taken and when the war kicked off. But on closer examination, that doesn't seem to be the case. It appears to be pointed in the other direction on the tarmac in the latest image taken on February 26th. Much of the fields around the airport are scorched and by most accounts, the airfield is still being contested after a large Russian operation to seize control of it was eventually rebuffed by Ukrainian forces. You can read all about the situation and the An-225's presence at the airfield here.
