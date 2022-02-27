Massive Artillery Barrage Hits South Of Kyiv As Russian Invasion Enters Day Four

As the sun rises over Ukraine, Russia's invasion of the country enters into its fourth day. While there have been advances by Russian forces, they appear to have been limited and an expected major offensive against the capital never materialized. While it seems clear that Russia's military operation has slowed, we could be experiencing a 'tactical pause' used to fortify supply lines and prepare for new coordinated offensives. With that being said, here is the best up-to-date information on the conflict we have and we will continue to update this post until stated as part of our ongoing rolling coverage on the conflict. To get up to date on our most recent past coverage, click here.

The Latest:

POSTED: 12:30 AM EST —

As the night wore on, what appeared to of been a massive sustained artillery barrage hit roughly 15 miles south of Kyiv in the hotly contested town of Vasylkiv. The attack appears to have struck the fuel farm at the airbase just north of the town, which has been a huge focus of ongoing fighting over the last couple of days. The loss of fuel could have an impact on Ukraine's military operations and the damage done by the blaze still isn't clear.

(Note: we do not know if the TOS-1 was used, in fact, that is very unlikely, but this is the video of the attack as seen from Kyiv)