U.S. To Bolster Ukrainian Air Defenses As Russian Advance Grinds On

Latvia and Lithuania , both NATO members, had already delivered shipments of Stingers, including pedestal-mounted twin-launcher versions, to Ukraine and had begun training personnel on their use before the conflict erupted. Those Stingers have already been employed with at least some success against Russian forces.

He did not provide any specific details about what weapon systems the U.S. government now plans to send, but the reference here to capabilities to respond to "airborne" threats very much points to planned shipments of air defense weapons. Stinger shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles, also known as Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS), are the anti-aircraft weapons that would be among the easiest and most practical for American officials to send for reasons The War Zone has explored in detail in the past.

"This package will include further lethal defensive assistance to help Ukraine address the armored, airborne, and other threats it is now facing," Blinken wrote. "It is another clear signal that the United States stands with the people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereign, courageous, and proud nation."

Secretary Blinken released a statement regarding the planned military air shipments this morning. This followed an announcement from the White House authorizing up to $350 million in additional military assistance to Ukraine late last night. U.S. officials, as well as those from other countries in the NATO alliance, had said yesterday that they fully intended to continue delivering weapons and other materiel to the Ukrainian armed forces, which are now in their third day of fighting invading Russian forces.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that a new military aid package for Ukraine will contain "lethal defensive assistance" to help the country "address the armored, airborne, and other threats." This strongly suggests that anti-aircraft weapons, possibly shoulder-fired Stinger surface-to-air missiles will be among the deliveries. It has been confirmed that the U.S. shipments will include more Javelin anti-tank missiles , which have already distinguished themselves in this conflict. All of this comes as Russia continues to press ahead with its invasion in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Another possibility is the Polish Piorun, another type of MANPADS that you can read more about here. The Polish government had previously pledged to supply Pioruns to Ukrainian forces with reports stating that these weapons would be exported first to the United States as part of the transfer arrangements. The reported U.S.-Polish arrangement might also point to the possibility of the U.S. government facilitating the delivery of more substantial air defense systems, including former Soviet types or derivatives thereof that Ukraine might be able to more quickly integrate into its order of battle. Besides air defense systems that use Stinger, the U.S. military does not have any other short or medium-range surface-to-air missiles in inventory that could then be available for transfer on short notice to Ukraine. Regardless of what air defense system or systems, the United States might send to Ukraine, they will be a welcome addition to the country's arsenal. Ukraine's existing combat aviation and air defense capabilities have been able to prevent Russia from obtaining complete air superiority. Ukraine claims to have shot down 14 fixed-wing aircraft, including a pair of Il-76 transport aircraft just overnight, as well as eight helicopters, though it has been hard to independently verify these claims.

At least two Russian A-50 Mainstay airborne early warning and control aircraft have been spotted flying from Belarus in the past day or so, which would be critical to Kremlin's continued efforts to gain control of the skies over Ukraine.

Still, a U.S. defense official said today that Ukraine's air and missile defense forces were "still viable," despite being heavily targeted by Russian forces. American authorities have assessed that, among other things, the Russians have fired approximately 250 individual cruise and ballistic missiles at various targets in Ukraine.

The inability of Russian combat aviation elements to operate in Ukraine with absolute impunity could well be one of the many factors that have already contributed to consistent reports that they are advancing slower than they expected, especially toward the country's capital. Despite fighting on the ground and additional Russian strikes on the city, Kyiv, which is now under a total curfew, was able to emerge this morning still firmly under Ukrainian control.

The U.S. government believes that the Kremlin is "increasingly frustrated" with the overall situation, a U.S. defense official said today. The U.K. Ministry of Defense has now issued a similar assessment.

That being said, Russian forces have continued to press on and have made some significant advances just in the past 12 hours, particularly in the southern portion of Ukraine. Russia claims to have taken the city of Melitopol, which occupies a highly strategic position northeast of the Crimean Peninsula. The exact extent of their control has been disputed, though imagery has clearly shown Russian forces in the city in the past day.

There are some indications that Russia, which is now assessed to have deployed around 50 percent of the forces it amassed around Ukraine in the past few months, may be looking for new ways to break the deadlock in certain areas. A video emerged today showing TOS-1 thermobaric rocket launchers, as well as other heavy artillery, on the move south from Russia's Belgorod region. These weapons could be particularly devastating when employed against dug-in Ukrainian forces in urban areas.

Their use, especially in population centers, could also significantly raise the risk of collateral damage. Ukrainian authorities, foreign officials, and international organizations have already begun reporting that Russia appears to be at least been attacking in an indiscriminate manner that puts civilians at unnecessary risk. Despite the growing evidence, Russia has denied these claims.

The conflict, overall, shows no signs of abating. Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's main spokesperson, said today that Ukrainian authorities had rejected their proposed terms to start negotiations to end the conflict. Ukrainian officials had confirmed that such talks were ongoing as of last night.

At the same time, much of the international community continues to work to put pressure on Russia to end its invasion through sanctions and other means. French authorities notably seized a Russian-owned cargo ship in the English Channel today that is suspected of being in violation of new European Sanctions.

However, a Tweet from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier that seemed to say that Turkey had agreed to block Russian warships from passing through two straits that link the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea appears to be false and may have simply been a reiteration of a previous Ukrainian request. Through an international agreement, Turkey does have the authority to limit maritime traffic in these areas and impose other restrictions, but cannot prevent warships from making the transit if it is not a party to the conflict in question.

The Black Sea has proven to be a particular point of concern when it comes to possible spillover effects from the conflict, with multiple commercial vessels having now been damaged or possibly destroyed in and around this body of water as a result of Russian strikes targeting Ukraine. Russia says that it has destroyed a number of Ukrainian naval vessels as part of these maritime operations.

All told, the conflict in Ukraine continues to evolve rapidly as it progresses through its third day. With Russian forces closing in in larger numbers around Kyiv, tonight could be pivotal to the outcome of the conflict.