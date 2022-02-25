Navy Hovercraft Played Helicopter Hauler For Florida Air Base

A U.S. Navy amphibious Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) hovercraft transported a CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter some fifty miles from Pensacola, Florida to Eglin Air Force Base. Using an LCAC for such a task is unusual, although this isn't the first time the Florida base has been visited by one of these big hovercraft. According to details the U.S. Air Force released along with images of the move, the CH-46 will be used for training on the sprawling Eglin Range. Images show the LCAC coming ashore just south of Hurlburt Field, a major U.S. Air Force Special Operations base, on February 24. Portions of U.S. Highway 98, which stretches along the Gulf Coast, had to be closed to allow the hovercraft to leave the area.

Images shared by the USAF show the LCAC traveling along a narrow waterway, likely the Santa Rosa Sound, near Eglin AFB. Subsequent photographs show the craft being directed onto land to unload the CH-46 from its deck, where a forklift was waiting nearby. The CH-46 was then towed away on its own landing gear.

The LCAC was operated by Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City, but it’s unclear where exactly the Sea Knight originated from. The USAF stated it was delivered from Pensacola, where Naval Air Station Pensacola is located. NAS Pensacola, sometimes called the “Cradle of Naval Aviation,” is a major hub for training Navy aviators and support personnel.

The National Naval Aviation Museum is also located in Pensacola, which has at least one CH-46D on display.

Eglin has an unlikely history with the LCAC. In 1983, the Navy sent one of the craft to the base for testing in the U.S. Air Force’s McKinley Climatic Laboratory, a specialized facility that features a wide array of heating and cooling systems, steam generators, and other equipment that can put vehicles through torturous climate testing. Conditions such as deep freezing temperatures, extreme humidity, or even dust storms can be created within the facility.