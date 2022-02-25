Ukraine's Capital Kyiv Braces For A Major Battle With Encroaching Russian Forces

As Russian forces continue their push on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, as well as make advances along other fronts, President Vladimir Putin has effectively called for the Ukrainian military to stage a coup and implicitly threatened strikes that could kill civilians. This all follows a large Russian missile barrage on Kyiv earlier this morning. You can find out more about how Russia's invasion of Ukraine has continued to evolve in our earlier rolling coverage of the conflict here. "Take power into your own hands," Putin told the Ukrainian armed forces in a televised address. "It looks like it'll be easier for us to make a deal with you than this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis."

"Don't let neo-Nazis and Banderites use your children, wives & parents as a human shield," he added, making a reference to Stepan Bandera, a Ukrainian ultranationalist who was arrested by, but then later collaborated with the Nazis against the Soviet Union during World War II. Putin's remarks here suggest that there may be planning already for more strikes on Kyiv, as well as other population centers, which could put civilians at risk, if the Ukrainian government does not capitulate.

Putin's address comes despite Russian officials, including the President himself, saying earlier in the day that they were seeking to begin negotiations with Ukrainian authorities in Minsk. There had been separate reports that the Ukrainian government had offered to begin talks with the Kremlin. However, there is no indication that Putin has given up his maximalist demands, including his requirements "to bring the current puppet regime to justice," for Ukraine to completely demilitarize, and for it to give up any aspirations to join NATO. The Russian leader also wants the government in Kyiv to formally cede control of the Crimean Peninsula, which the Kremlin sized in 2014, and renounce any territorial claims to two breakaway republics in the eastern Donbas region. Ukrainian officials have seemed generally disinclined to acquiesce to many of these stipulations, though they have reportedly put the matter of NATO member on the table.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has continued to make separate appeals to the international community, especially other countries in Europe, for help. He has repeatedly presented his country's plight as something that could have more far-reaching ramifications on the international rules-based order, as have other Ukrainian officials.

"This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European unity, against basic human rights in Europe, against all rules of coexistence on the continent, against the fact that European countries refuse to divide borders by force," he said in his own televised address this morning. "When bombs fall in Kyiv, this is happening in Europe. When missiles kill our people, this is the death of all Europeans. Demand more protection for Europe, more protection for Ukraine, as part of a democratic world."

The Ukrainian President asked for help to "close the sky today," a possible call for an internationally-enforced no-fly zone or something similar over Ukraine or a reference to growing prohibitions against commercial flights coming from Russia that many European nations have now put into place. He also said his country would welcome foreign volunteers with military service.

Kyiv is already bracing for a major battle as Russian units have moved into the capital's suburbs, with weapons now being distributed to local volunteer defense forces. The city's mayor, former professional boxer Vitali Klitschko, as well as former President Petro Poroshenko, have taken up arms and joined these elements in the streets.

There have been sporadic reports of fighting in Kyiv itself, possibly with Russian special operations forces or proxy infiltrators. Ukraine's Zelensky had said overnight that there were "sabotage groups" in the city. There is at least one unconfirmed report that enemy personnel wearing Ukrainian military uniforms were killed in one engagement with Territorial Defense Forces personnel.

Another video is making the rounds on social media that has been widely reported to show a Russian SA-13 mobile surface-to-air missile system driving over a civilian vehicle. However, it has since been confirmed that this was a Ukrainian vehicle and that this was an accident of some kind.

Ukraine's armed forces are continuing to fight back around Kyiv and elsewhere in the country. There is new reporting of fighting over Hostomel Airport near Kyiv, which Russia appears intent on seizing in order to open an airborne bridgehead. This airfield, which presently hosts the only flying example of the An-225 Mriya, the world's largest operational aircraft, has already been the site of pitched back-and-forth battles, as you can read more about here.

There are new reports of a Russian amphibious assault near the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which sits on the Sea of Azov. There have been reports in the past that such operations were underway, which subsequently turned out to be incorrect, but this area remains of key strategic importance to Russia. There have also been reports that multiple commercial vessels have been hit by Russian missile strikes in the Black and Ukrainian ports along the coast there, but the exact circumstances of these incidents remain largely unconfirmed.

Earlier, Ukrainian forces reportedly launched what appears to be their first attack on Russian soil, targeting Millerovo Air Base, which lies close to the Russian-Ukrainian border. It remains unclear whether what type or types of weapons were used to carry out that strike, but it may have involved the employment of OTR-21 Tochka (SS-21 Scarab) short-range ballistic missiles or armed TB2 drones.

All around, the fighting appears to have been intense over the past 36 hours or so. U.S. military said today that there are indications that Russian forces may have lost some momentum, though they continue to make gains, which is in line with an earlier assessment of the situation from the U.K. Ministry of Defense. American officials say that Ukraine has notably not yet lost air superiority.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense now claims to have killed thousands of Russian troops, as well as destroyed hundreds of armored vehicles and 10 aircraft, in the last two days. There is no independent confirmation of these losses. At the same time, even if they are a fraction of these claimed figures, it could be significant for Russia. Per official figures, some 65 Russian troops died in the country's war with Georgia in 2008, which lasted 12 days. The official death toll for Russian personnel in Syria since the Kremlin intervened there in 2015 sits at just 117. Ukrainian forces have suffered significant casualties, as well, with officials saying that at least 137 service members have died in the fighting so far.

By all indications, what happens in the next day or so could well have a major impact on the ultimate course of this conflict. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com