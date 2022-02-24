These Are The Standoff Missiles Russia Used To Open Its War Against Ukraine

The opening stages of Russia’s “ special military operation ” in Ukraine, which began this morning in the contested Donbas region and has since extended to objectives across the country, has seen extensive use of standoff missile attacks. In the recent past, Russian military campaigns have not seen anything like as extensive use of precision-guided missiles as those of their Western counterparts. However, there are signs that Russia’s offensive in Ukraine is employing a wider variety of more advanced missiles than we have ever seen before. At the outset, at least, standoff missiles strikes have clearly been favored as the most effective, lowest-risk option, of achieving Russia's initial objectives that would allow for other types of forces to be employed with diminished peril. This is known as 'kicking the door down' and it follows an established method of operations developed and deployed by the United States during Desert Storm over 30 years ago.

The military operation that began at 5.00 AM local time this morning involved an initial wave of standoff missile attacks launched from land, sea, and air. These targeted command and control facilities, air defense sites, around a dozen airbases, facilities in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, and other key targets, with the objective of degrading Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and to deprive its commanders of situational awareness and communications channels. You can read our minute-by-minute coverage of the ongoing war in Ukraine here.

The following article examines the different land-attack cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, as well as other air-launched standoff missiles that we have identified so far.

3M14 Kalibr

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the opening Russian assault included 30 examples of the 3M14 Kalibr land attack cruise missile (LACM). This is a weapon that has been previously employed by the Russian Navy during Moscow’s intervention in the Syrian Civil War and which has established itself as one of the most important in the service’s arsenal.