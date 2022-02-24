Russia's Frightening Multi-Prong Invasion Of Ukraine Has Only Just Begun (Updated)

At around 5 AM local time, after a fiery speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "special military operation" in Ukraine's contested Donbas region. Of course, just as expected, the actual military operation that commenced had elements that occurred far outside of this region as Russian forces launched opening standoff missile attacks on command and control facilities, air defense sites, airbases, and other key targets in a move to blunt Ukraine's ability to defend itself and shatter its command and control capabilities. The widespread use of land-attack cruise missiles was especially clear, along with long-range anti-radiation missiles used to knock out radar sites. Special operations also appeared to have played a major part in these opening maneuvers that were largely focused on 'shaping the battlefield' for what was still to come. Meanwhile, it appears that a multi-pronged ground offensive emanating from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, as well as south from Crimea, and north from Belarus, is still in its beginning stages. There is the worry that such a multi-directional attack could trap Ukrainian forces concentrated in the east, severing their supply lines from the west, while leaving the capital of Kyiv vulnerable to being sacked from the north. Amphibious operations are still a very real possibility, as well, with Odesa and Mariupol being prime targets. Regardless, at least as it stands now, by every indication, it appears the scale of Russia's invasion operation is among the largest feared.

You can catch up on all of these events in our last rolling coverage piece here, but suffice it to say, we are still very early on in what will be a complex, multi-stage, protracted conflict that has a far larger scope and risk component than many anticipated. Night two of the operation will likely tell a much fuller story as to what we can expect going forward.

With all that said here are the latest updates: There are growing worries of a massive refugee crisis if Russia goes for a wide-scale invasion of Ukraine that include millions of people displaced across the country. Roads are already packed heading west out of the capital:

Meanwhile, President von der Leyen of the European Union had remarkably blunt words about Russia's attack on Ukraine and how Europe will respond to it, stating in part:

We will not let President Putin tear down the security architecture that has given Europe peace and stability over the past decades. We will not allow President Putin to replace the rule of law with the rule of force and ruthlessness. He should not underestimate the resolve and strength of our democracies. History has proven: Societies and alliances built on trust and freedom are resilient and successful. And this is exactly what autocrats fear. The European Union stands with Ukraine and its people. We will continue to support them. Ukraine will prevail.

It appears Ukraine's naval base in Ochakovo was struck during the missile barrage last night:

Russia may have already set up checkpoints near Kharkiv. This would fit with the actions we have seen there, including a massive artillery barrage to the north of the city, then the movement of Russian forces from the north to the south, and the deployment of attack helicopters to the area. We will have to see if more video, images, and other accounts can corroborate that the Russians have indeed made it this far already.

Maybe what's most worrisome are indications that Russia, and possibly Belarus, is launching a northern front by coming down from the Belarussian border just north of Kyiv. A very high-quality highway has been built connecting the capital with the border that would allow very quick access to Kyiv by Russian forces, but it could also become a massive death trap if Ukraine has ambushes set up as super anti-tank missile engagement zones.

Large columns of Russian military vehicles can also be seen moving from the south to the north via the now abandoned border crossing between Ukraine and Russia-occupied Crimea:

We are also getting the first claims by Ukrainian forces that it destroyed Russian armor:

The missile strikes were partially centered on military airfields, as expected, and their surrounding infrastructure, such as this one that hit what appears to be a nearby warehouse:

Russia's stock market has plummeted 30% since opening today:

Multiple NATO members are calling for enacting Article 4 which would result in direct consultations amongst the membership of the alliance:

UPDATE: 4:27 AM EST— This is the nature of distributed capabilities in Odesa at this time:

The battle for Kharkiv appears to be heating up:

President Zelensky is speaking now. He says the government is issuing arms to anyone who is capable and willing to handle them. He is encouraging any Ukrainian to fight for their country. Blood is also needed to help the injured. He is also calling on businesses to keep supplies flowing to Ukrainians. Zelensky says Ukraine has now officially severed all relations with Russia and proclaims that has chosen evil and Russia attacked as Nazi Germany did in World War II. Meanwhile, on the western borders of Belarus and Ukraine America's surveillance aircraft have repositioned from over Ukraine and are hard at work likely on the periphery of their sensor's ranges:

Multiple reports state there is a run on ATMs in Ukraine as people seek to secure cash for the crisis:

Russian stock market is now down a whopping 45%:

