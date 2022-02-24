Russia's Major Military Operation Against Ukraine Has Begun (Updated)

After months of a buildup of weaponry, materiel, and troops along Ukraine's borders, as well as extreme geopolitical posturing and brinksmanship, Russia has begun a major military operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the "special military operation" in a speech broadcast on national television this evening. You can get fully up to speed on the events leading up to this conflict in The War Zone's earlier reporting. Putin reiterated many of the same claims he had made in a speech earlier this week as justification for launching the military intervention against Ukraine, including the refusal of the government in Kyiv to renounce any plans to join NATO and the entirely unsubstantiated claims that Ukraine is seeking to develop nuclear weapons. He insisted that Russia is not seeking to occupy Ukraine, but claimed that the country would be "demilitarized" as result. He added that Ukrainian forces that laid down their weapons now would be assured safe passage back to their homes. The Russian President threatened swift action against any outside powers that might attempt to intervene in the conflict, as well.

Putin made his announcement as the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting, where many representatives, including the one from the United States, called on Russia to choose a path other than conflict. There are already a stream of reports about possible artillery and missile strikes occurring across Ukraine, as well as the movement of Russian ground forces into the country. It is difficult to independently confirm many of these reports and the details about exactly what has and continues to occur in Ukraine are likely to change and evolve as time goes on.

U.S. President Joe Biden has already issued a statement decrying what he has described as "An unprovoked and unjustified attack" and says that "the world will hold Russia accountable."

This is a rapidly developing situation and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Update 11:20 PM EST: Reports continue to flow in regarding Russian attacks on locations across Ukraine. The most significant, but still unconfirmed report is that airborne troops may be attempting to forcefully seize sites in and around Kyiv, including Boryspil International Airport, the seizure of which would provide a bridgehead that additional forces could flow through.

There are also reports of major attacks along Ukraine's coast on the Black Sea and the the Sea of Azov, areas that had long been projected as potential vectors of attack during a future Russian incursion. Just today, the U.S. military cited the presence of amphibious warfare ships and other naval vessels in these bodies of water as particularly worrisome signs that an invasion was imminent.

Reports of air and missile strikes, as well as of artillery fire and other fighting, continue to come from other areas of Ukraine. As stated before, the situation is extremely fluid and it is difficult at present to independently confirm many of the reports emerging now.

In the meantime, the United Nations Security Council meeting meant to help stave off the conflict is continuing as it is unfolding. Russia's ambassador reiterated the Kremlin's position regarding the purported threats posed by Ukraine and its current government and asserted that the country had the right to invade under the U.N. Charter's Article 51, which enshrines the right of self-defense.

Ukraine's representative has called on Russia to relinquish its current role as head of the Security Council for declaring war. In a subsequent exchange, the Russian representative claimed that his country's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, is currently sleeping as this situation is developing.

