80% Of Russian Troops Surrounding Ukraine Are Poised To Attack, U.S. Officials Say

The U.S. military says that some 80 percent of the forces that Russia has arrayed along its borders with Ukraine, as well as in neighboring Belarus, which include between 150,000 and 200,000 personnel, are "ready to go" should the Kremlin give the order. Some of these elements are in positions only five kilometers, are just over three miles, from the Ukrainian border. This comes as signs that a broader Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent are only continuing to grow. You can get fully up to speed on how the crisis has evolved already this week in The War Zone's previous reporting. A senior U.S. defense official disclosed this assessment in a call with reporters today. They said that this was based at least in part on observations of recent Russian movements around Ukraine.

That official specifically cited the gathering of 10 large amphibious warfare ships in the Black Sea region, which could be used to support one prong of a larger invasion, as one such worrisome observation. There are now reports that Russia has moved some of these ships, as well as other maritime forces, into the adjacent Sea of Azov, where they would be ideally positioned to support operations in southeastern Ukraine, including around the strategic port city of Mariupol

That intelligence assessment is certainly based in part on information that the U.S. military continues to collect on Russian troop movements through persistent flights by manned and unmanned intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft over Ukraine and from nearby airspace over NATO member states and international waters in the Black Sea. Other NATO nations have contributed to this aerial intelligence-gathering effort, as well, as you can read more about here. Just today, online flight tracking software showed an RC-135W Rivet Joint spy plane and an RQ-4 Global Hawk drone operating over Ukraine along with another Rivet Joint belonging to the U.K. Royal Air Force (RAF). A NATO E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) radar plane was also tracked flying in Ukrainian airspace, likely helping to coordinate and deconflict these sorties with other air traffic in the region, as well as monitor for potential Russian air activity. Newsweek reported earlier today that Russian military aircraft may have violated Ukrainian airspace recently, possibly to conduct their own reconnaissance missions.

Earlier today, Ukraine's parliament, or Rada, approved a state of emergency across the country, which allows for the imposition of travel restrictions and curfews, the stepping up of security around critical infrastructure, and various measures to ensure the continued functioning of the country's economy, among other things. Ukrainian authorities have also called on all citizens currently in Russia to leave immediately.

That came a day after Russian lawmakers rubber-stamped Russian President Vladimir Putin's request for the authority to use military force in Ukraine following the Kremlin's recognition of two breakaway areas of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region as independent countries. The U.S. government, among others, has already decried Putin's ordering of troops into those disputed territories as an invasion.

"These are preventive measures to keep calm in the country, so that our economy and our country can work," Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Oleksiy Danilov said at a press briefing today regarding the emergency declaration. "Depending on the threats that may arise in certain territories, there will be either a more strengthened or more weakened state of emergency." Danilov did say that the proposed state of emergency would not yet include a declaration of martial law in Ukraine. However, "if necessary, this provision will be adopted immediately," he said. These emergency provisions will be in place for at least the next 30 days with the possibility of extending it for another 30 days after that. Ukrainian lawmakers have separately moved today toward passing a law that would make it legal for Ukrainians to carry firearms in self-defense. That move is in line with other recent efforts, some under the auspices of the Ukrainian government and others organized by independent groups, to establish volunteer militias to resist any potential future Russian military action.

Unrelated to the emergency declaration, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered the calling up of the country's formal military reserves for training. Secretary Danilov stressed that, despite reports to the contrary, this did not amount to a general mobilization of the country's military, a much more serious action.

"With regards to mobilization, this is a separate decision," Danilov said. "At the moment, there has been no such decision. If the need arises, it will be approved – it has not been approved yet." At the same time, President Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials, as well as their international partners, continue to call for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced yesterday that he had canceled a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, that was due to take place this week and would not engage with the Kremlin until it took demonstrable steps to defuse the current tensions. In the meantime, the U.S. government and others continue to level new sanctions against Russia, including ones targeting its access to international financial markets, over the actions it has already taken and have threatened more if Russia escalates the situation.

However, there have been multiple reports today that U.S. authorities have warned their Ukrainian counterparts that the Kremlin could launch a large-scale military intervention within 48 hours, starting possibly with an offensive aimed at the city of Kharkiv in the northeastern portion of the country.