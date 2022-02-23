U.S. Air Force Trains With Japan’s US-2 Flying Boat As It Looks Forward To Its Own Amphibious Plane

Airmen from the U.S. Air Force got up close and personal with the Japanese ShinMaywa US-2 amphibious aircraft during the latest iteration of the Cope North exercise, which took place recently in the Asia-Pacific region. The rare, potentially first-time exposure to one of the few amphibians in military service today comes as the service looks increasingly at an amphibious variant of the C-130 Hercules transport to operate from littoral areas in support of special operations forces. Cope North 2022 took place from February 2nd to the 18th and involved participation from the air forces of Australia, Japan, and the United States, with around 3,500 personnel and 130 aircraft. Participants trained in air combat, large force employment, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) exercises. These scenarios were played out at various locations, including Andersen Air Force Base and Northwest Field on Guam; the Northern Mariana Islands, including Rota, Saipan, and Tinian; Palau; and the Federated States of Micronesia.

U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Joseph P. LeVeille A Japanese ShinMaywa US-2 floats in the ocean during Exercise Cope North 22 off the Island of Tinian near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, February 14, 2022.

Cope North 22 also included training related to the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept of operations, which involves providing dispersed operating locations that can be accessed by Air Force and allied combat aircraft during a crisis. Other central tenets of ACE include deploying assets in a less predictable way, leveraging smaller ground support teams, and building up austere bases to minimum operating requirements, before moving on again quickly. In this theater, Pacific Air Forces are increasingly working on ACE as a means to project combat power across the Asia Pacific region, including using a network of distributed operating locations. So far, these have been on land, but the Air Force is now examining how amphibious aircraft would expand the possibilities of this concept further still. Photos released yesterday by the U.S. Department of Defense show a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) US-2 operating in the water near Andersen during the exercise as part of an HA/DR training scenario. JMSDF personnel worked alongside U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk combat search and rescue helicopters from the 33rd Rescue Squadron, which is stationed at Kadena Air Base in Japan, during this particular portion of Cope North 22.

U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Joseph P. LeVeille The US-2 from the 71st Air Rescue Squadron floats in the ocean while U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks from the 33rd Rescue Squadron hover nearby.

The US-2, a remarkable aircraft that The War Zone has examined in depth in the past, is thoroughly modern, despite its retro looks. It is powered by four Rolls-Royce AE 2100J turboprops that each develop 4,600 horsepower, has a flight deck equipped with digital displays, can cruise at 300 miles per hour, and has a maximum range of almost 3,000 miles. It also boasts short-takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities thanks to a combination of blown flap and an advanced flight control system.

U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla A Royal Australian Air Force aviator in the cockpit of a US-2 during Cope North 22 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, February 10, 2022.

The U.S. Air Force at large has been taking an increasing interest in the US-2 in recent months. Last November, an Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) delegation visited Iwakuni Air Base in Japan to learn more about the amphibian and its concept of operations. At that time, JMSDF personnel briefed Maj. Gen. Eric Hill, AFSOC deputy commander, and 353rd Special Operations Wing leadership, in an exchange that was described as “further enforcing the iron-clad partnership between the United States and Japan.” “Flying an airplane that can land on water isn’t a new concept, but few aviators have the experience of amphibious aviation,” Maj. Gen. Hill said at the time. “Gaining lessons from our partners will help us learn what to anticipate as we begin to build our own tactics and techniques moving forward.”

U.S. Air Force/1st Lt Rachael Parks Members of Fleet Air Wing 31, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force stand alongside Gen. Eric Hill, Air Force Special Operations Command deputy commander, and MCAS Iwakuni leadership in front of a US-2, November 9, 2021.

Significantly, a U.S. Department of Defense media release at the time stated that the visit to Iwakuni “brings better understanding to AFSOC’s growing interest in amphibious operations,” adding that the US-2 is “designed for personnel rescue and contingency response.”

U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Joseph P. LeVeille The US-2 in the ocean during exercise Cope North 22.

U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Joseph P. LeVeille JMSDF rescue swimmers inflate a raft inside the cabin of the US-2.

U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Joseph P. LeVeille A JSMDF rescue swimmer with the 71st Air Rescue Squadron holds on the side of the US-2 as they prepare to push away in their rescue raft.

U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Joseph P. LeVeille A rescue swimmer reflected in the visor of another 71st Air Rescue Squadron crew member.