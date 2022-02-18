This Livestream Of Planes Trying To Land At Heathrow In Massive Crosswinds Is A Must Watch

As Storm Eunice continues to batter the United Kingdom with record-breaking winds, dozens of flights have been canceled at many major airports. At least one, the notoriously compact London City Airport, has grounded all flights. Amidst the chaos, the YouTube channel Big Jet TV has gone viral by streaming a live feed of aircraft landing at Heathrow Airport in the strong crosswinds, complete with some very lively, Olympics-worthy, play-by-play commentary.

Jerry Dyer of Big Jet TV set up a camera and began live-streaming from Heathrow Airport in London on Friday, February 18, at the same time the UK’s Meteorological Office issued a rare “red” warning for southern England, which includes Heathrow. Heathrow Airport is the third busiest airport in Europe based on passenger traffic. That warning has now been downgraded a level, but high winds are still causing damage throughout the United Kingdom.