These Are The Planes Keeping Watch On Russian Forces Around Ukraine

U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Eugene Oliver A U.S. Air Force U-2S rests in a hangar at RAF Fairford, England. Assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, California, these aircraft regularly deploy to Fairford as part of the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron.

With the Kremlin still building up its forces in and around Ukraine, deploying now between 169,000 and 190,000 personnel, according to the U.S. Mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and despite claims of a partial Russian drawdown, these intelligence-gathering aircraft are as busy as ever. Indeed, it’s certain that air assets played a significant part in preparing this latest assessment, which represents a significant increase over the roughly 100,000 Russian troops in and around Ukraine as of January 30. According to Western estimates, the current situation includes 110 Russian battalion tactical groups (BTGs), the country’s primary ground combat formations, now around Ukraine, equivalent to around two-thirds of all those available to Russia.

Much, but by no means all of the aerial intel-gathering activities can be tracked in real-time using publicly available flight-tracking software and a growing cadre of open-source intelligence collectors who devote much time to making sense of these aircraft movements. These include Amelia Smith, or @ameliairheart, whose maps with overlaid flight paths and estimated sensor ranges appear in this article. The airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance situation over Europe as of yesterday, February 17, as collated by Amelia Smith:

Although these flight-tracking aids are not entirely accurate and can be vulnerable to spoofing, the sheer quantity of data of late makes it clear that NATO and other nations are keeping very close tabs on Russian force movements, with the aim of continually building the intelligence picture and, hopefully, getting advance warning of Russia’s next move — be it another partial withdrawal, as was the case last year, or something altogether more worrisome.

The following rundown does not aim to provide a comprehensive list of every airborne surveillance asset that’s been active over Eastern Europe in recent days but instead sheds light on some of the most important manned and unmanned platforms that have been especially busy around Ukraine of late. It’s important to note that almost all modern military aircraft have at least some ability to gather important intelligence, whether using onboard sensors designed primarily for other tasks, or the simple ‘mark one eyeball.’ Regardless, these are the aircraft that NATO and others are relying on primarily to keep them abreast of the sometimes-confusing situation on the ground and in the air around Ukraine, as well as other critical areas in the wider region, including the heavily militarized Russian exclave of Kaliningrad in the Baltic and Russian-occupied Crimea in the Black Sea. E-8C Joint STARS The U.S. Air Force’s E-8C is a battlefield management command-and-control aircraft that provides synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) imaging — taking image-like radar maps of the ground environment at standoff ranges — and ground-moving-target-indicator (GMTI) functions. This makes it especially useful for tracking the movement of vehicles — including heavy armor, artillery, and even long-range missiles, as well as air-defense systems — of which there has been an influx into areas close to Ukraine’s borders in the last few months.

Flying with joint Air Force and Army crews, the E-8C’s capabilities make it an ideal asset to monitor the disposition of Russian forces close to the Ukrainian border, to get a better idea of Moscow’s intentions and capabilities. Because radar is not impacted by cloud cover, the E-8C can collect intelligence regardless of the weather conditions, day or night.

Amelia Smith/@ameliairheart A map of intelligence-gathering flights prepared using open-source data, for February 18, 2022. The red track indicates an E-8C that arrived over Ukraine from Germany and headed toward the Ukrainian/Russian border in the east of the country.

On more than one occasion, last December 27, an E-8C actually ventured deep into Ukraine. The JSTARS, operating out of Ramstein Air Base in Germany, used the callsign REDEYE6, and apparently flew several racetrack patterns over eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, where Kyiv’s forces continue to battle Russian-supported forces in a long-running conflict. While Russia has several different vectors available for an invasion of Ukraine, sending its forces through this contested border region is certainly one option, especially for a more limited, lower-risk ‘land grab.' You can read more about the various options Russia has when it comes to a military offensive in Ukraine in this recent report of ours. Considering its value in scenarios like this, the fact that the Air Force is in the process of retiring its entire E-8C fleet might seem surprising. Nevertheless, with the aircraft already being withdrawn, and with a poor track record in terms of availability, questions have been about the continued availability of Joint STARS in Europe and potential gaps in coverage. Still, other assets can do some of the E-8's job and its true replacement will likely be a diverse ecosystem of platforms of varying capabilities with a high-flying stealthy drone capable of penetrating into or very near enemy airspace as its centerpiece.

RC-135V/W Rivet Joint Operated by both the U.S. Air Force and the U.K.’s Royal Air Force, the RC-135V/W is a signals intelligence specialist. It carries systems to geolocate and categorize radars and other radio frequency-emitting systems, which would allow the Rivet Joints to help build an accurate electronic order of battle of Russian forces. This would include the locations and types of enemy radars, communications nodes, electronic warfare systems, and other transmitters. As a result, the Rivet Joint can also locate ground formations and assess their activities via their emissions.

COURTESY PHOTO/U.S. AIR FORCE One of the three Rivet Joints operated by the Royal Air Force from RAF Waddington, England.

The Rivet Joint is also capable of listening in on enemy communications chatter, which analysts and linguists onboard can then exploit in real-time before passing on to other units. Like in the aforementioned E-8C, the crews of the RC-135V/W are capable of immediately beginning to process and disseminate intelligence as they gather it, which helps speed up the flow of potentially time-sensitive or actionable information.

During the December 27 mission that we reported on at the time, an RC-135V joined an E-8C over eastern Ukraine. Using the callsign HOMER19, the Rivet Joint, which was flying from Souda Bay on the Greek island of Crete, appears to have approached to within around 40 miles of territory occupied by Russian-backed forces in the Donbas region. Other recent missions have been flown over Europe from RAF Mildenhall, England, which serves as a forward operating location for the 55th Wing that is responsible for the entire U.S. Air Force RC-135V/W fleet. All told, the Rivet Joints are a regular visitor over the Black Sea, having a near-continuous presence there in recent years and especially in the last few months.

Amelia Smith/@ameliairheart A map of intelligence-gathering flights prepared using open-source data, for February 16, 2022. In this case, an RC-135V is seen patrolling the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea, following a flight out of Souda Bay.

Amelia Smith/@ameliairheart A map of intelligence-gathering flights prepared using open-source data, for February 8, 2022. A U.S. Air Force Rivet Joint flies between Mildenhall and Souda Bay, taking it in close proximity to the border of Belarus, over Ukraine, and around Russian-occupied Crimea.

The importance of the Rivet Joint means that these aircraft have also been appearing showing up over Europe in recent days, appearing on flight-tracking software in other locations where Russian forces have been notably active, or recently reinforced, including the Baltic and the Black Sea regions. Furthermore, in the event of any spillover of a wider conflict, the kind of information being gathered by the Rivet Joints about the current situation could be very useful to NATO forces in theater. Critical data might include the locations and posture of Russian air defenses, as well as other systems related to anti-access/area denial (A2/AD). At the same time, the RC-135V/W fleet has also faced challenges in terms of maintenance and availability, with the RC-135W, in particular, having one of the worst readiness rates in the Air Force.

RC-135U Combat Sent The U.S. Air Force’s two Combat Sents are equipped to detect and analyze electronic emissions from sites on the ground. Like their Rivet Joint cousins, one of the most important things they bring to combat commanders is the ability to localize and determine the relative capabilities of radar installations, providing vital clues about the actual capabilities of an air defense network, like the one that Russia would establish for an operation in Ukraine, as well as the pre-existing air defense networks, some of which will already overlap Ukrainian territory. In fact, they are totally specialized for this exact role, making them an especially potent intelligence collection tool for surveilling an enemy’s air defense capabilities.

U.S. Air Force RC-135U Combat Sent.

Apparently for the first time during the current spike in tensions, an RC-135U appeared over the Black Sea earlier today, having launched from Souda Bay.