The $3,375 Electromagnetic Gun's Inventor Tells Us All About His Creation

A real-life electromagnetic Gauss rifle made by ArcFlash Labs has been generating serious buzz online after being featured in recent videos from firearms expert Ian McCollum of Forgotten Weapons. McCollum demonstrated how the sci-fi prop-looking contraption is, in his assessment, actually a serious weapon. You can read all about those videos in our viral report on them here. To learn more about the innovation behind this radically different class of small arms, how the gun came to be, and where its technology is headed, The War Zone spoke with David Wirth, co-founder and CEO of ArcFlash Labs. The $3,375 ‘coil gun’ made by ArcFlash, known as the GR-1 Anvil, fires solid metal slugs by accelerating them with a magnetic field. It does this via a series of high-voltage capacitors charged by a 25v lithium-ion battery, which can propel the ferromagnetic metal slugs to speeds of around 240 feet per second. While not as powerful as most gun-powder-based ammunition used in traditional firearms, they are still perfectly capable of causing serious bodily harm or even death.

David Wirth David Wirth of ArcFlash Labs, holding a GR-1 Anvil Gauss rifle.

Wirth said he got the idea for the electromagnetic rifle while serving as a 1st Lieutenant at Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) in Ohio. “I had always been into little weird mad scientist projects as a kid and interested in building little toy coil guns. I got very interested in Sam Barros’ PowerLabs where he built this rail gun and thought well, maybe I can get into trying to make a portable one. So that’s what I did.” Wirth received a Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles, and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. at the University of California, San Diego focused on nanoscale materials engineering. Despite being trained as an engineer, Wirth told The War Zone that his role at WPAFB was not engineering-related, so he began working on the coil gun technology in his spare time. “At the end of my first railgun project I was actually working at AFRL [Air Force Research Laboratory] which was a more interesting job for me. The Air Force found out about it and I think I gave a couple of briefings, but nothing ever came of it.” After leaving the Air Force, Wirth connected with co-founder Jason Murray, also a former officer in the Air Force, who was stationed at Los Angeles Air Force Base. Like Wirth, Murray had developed an interest in coil guns, so the two decided to form ArcFlash Labs in 2017. “It’s kind of a fascinating story if you think about it,” Wirth said. “Two military engineers, working on this kind of stuff in their spare time. It’s kind of unusual.”

ArcFlash Labs Wirth and an earlier Gauss rifle concept.

The company offered its first coil gun concept for sale in 2018 and filed a patent application for one of the key technologies behind the weapons the same year. By July 2021, the company was taking pre-orders for the GR-1, which was described at the time as “the world’s first and only handheld Gauss rifle.” Now, Wirth says the company is seeing sales steadily increase. “We just shipped out our first batch of ten GR-1s. We’ve got roughly the next batch sold. We do them in batches of ten currently but we’re looking at scaling up to larger batches and potentially continuous production, but the company is still very small. As this technology progresses, as these systems become more and more field-ready or ruggedized with more attractive capabilities, then we expect our sales are going to increase comparatively with the usefulness of the system. These are still very much prototypes.”

ArcFlash Labs An ArcFlash Labs GR-1 Anvil with magazines containing two different sizes of rounds.

One of the most unique features of the prototypes is a small screen on the stock which displays a variety of menus and read-outs. Wirth said they decided to include the screen because of the unique capabilities and features of the GR-1. Because the system is powered by a battery, users need to know how much charge is left while operating it. The charge of the system is variable, so users likewise need to know how much charge is being applied to the coils for each shot. Because the materials used to 3D print parts of the rifle are sensitive to temperature, users also need to keep an eye on how hot the gun gets while firing. “As you fire the coil gun, the barrel heats up and the materials that the barrel is made out of have a limited temperature range,” Wirth told us. “If it exceeds that temperature boundary, you need to shut the gun down.”

Forgotten Weapons via YouTube The GR-1's display screen.

Because the voltage levels in the weapon’s capacitors can be adjusted for higher or lower muzzle energies, we asked the ArcFlash co-founder whether or not the concept behind the GR-1 could be scaled up or down to create coil guns of varying sizes. Wirth responded that it’s actually more difficult to scale the system up or down than it might seem: "In theory, that sounds great. In practice, it’s very hard to do because of the control systems involved and how much current is running through these things. You don’t want users having to handle thousands of amps. That’s not something we want users to mess with. It gets very complicated. It’s not as simple as just lengthening the barrel of a firearm to get more velocity. There are a lot more physics calculations that need to go into it. It’s not a linear progression. Each system needs to be designed for the caliber that it’s pushing, the voltage in the capacitors, the capacitance of the capacitors, the design of the coils - these all need to be mathematically modeled and simulated in order to maximize the efficiency of the system. It’s a fairly complicated design process." While the company could eventually scale the system up, its current manufacturing facilities aren’t designed for large-scale systems. Ultimately, Wirth said that any of these weapon concepts that use magnetic fields to accelerate projectiles will have a maximum velocity of around 100 to 150 meters per second, according to ArcFlash’s calculations. “That’s the maximum you can get out of one of these systems just because of the material iron, its core saturation point, how fast you can shut down the field in the coils and how fast you can basically dump the energy in those magnetic fields.” “If you wanted to fire a smaller projectile faster, you’d want to go to something like a railgun, something that fires small projectiles at much higher speeds. “There’s really no theoretical upper limit of the velocity, in a practical sense,” the ArcFlash co-founder said. “You can go much faster with a railgun than a coil gun.”

Wirth says that while the company has had some interest from within the small arms industry, he can’t speak to any conversations with specific companies. The War Zone then asked if ArcFlash Labs has seen any interest from the Department of Defense or U.S. military. “We have,” Wirth told us. “We won a Phase I award from the U.S. Army back in 2018 through the XTech Accelerator. And we’ve had a number of exploratory conversations that I can’t go into.” Wirth told us that while his company doesn’t focus on the near-silent operation of the weapons due to the potential regulations that could come with such a capability, it is “something we’re exploring with the DOD applications.” Wirth told us last year that the company had received interest from law enforcement agencies who are looking for non-lethal weapons with scalable effects, meaning they could deliver higher or lower muzzle energies depending on each specific use case.

Forgotten Weapons via YouTube Different sizes of metal slugs capable of being fired from the GR-1.

As to whether the Department of Defense or any of its associated laboratories might be able to develop a combat-relevant system with heavy investment, given the current state of the art, Wirth says, “that depends on a number of things. It depends on whether the state of the art in the commercial sector is the same as the state of the art in the government sector. If they’ve got a method of energy storage that’s not commercially available then absolutely they could make a field-ready system. Absolutely.” “As far as what we’re seeing right now on the market in terms of energy storage,” he added, “we think ArcFlash Labs is approaching the upper limit of what’s doable with current capacitor technology. We could, if the sales numbers were looking promising, if there was a significant use case for these devices, then absolutely we could put more investment into ruggedizing them and making them more practical.”

ArcFlash Labs An overview of the GR-1's components as listed in its manual.

Wirth says the company is also exploring ideas to use ferromagnetic sabots to enable their coil guns to fire a wider variety of projectiles than the current metal slugs that we’ve seen demonstrated. “There are some ideas we’re exploring but I can’t speak to that at this time. It’s a little too proprietary.” There are some new concepts that Wirth could tell us about, though. He said because these rifles have no moving parts and don’t depend on air, they could be podded in insulating materials for use underwater. “That’s actually one of the main applications we’re looking at. These things could be significantly useful either for launching torpedoes out of tubes or some potential small arms weapon for underwater use like a tranquilizer dart for animal research or some small arms variant.” There is also a long history of underwater small arms used by frogmen around the world. Those types of units may find such a capability intriguing. “Theoretically if you were to fire a Gauss rifle underwater, assuming you could figure out a way to get the water out of the way fast enough,” Wirth explained, “it could travel much farther than a conventional firearm [projectile] could underwater.”