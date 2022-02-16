New Details Emerge About The Aftermath Of The F-35 Crash Aboard The USS Carl Vinson

The U.S. Navy has revealed new details of the high-profile landing mishap involving the loss of an F-35C from the Nimitz class carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in the South China Sea on January 24. This was followed by the leak of a photo and then two different videos of the incident, which threatened to overshadow the first operational cruise of the carrier variant of the Joint Strike Fighter.

As the Navy continues to look into how the imagery of the mishap jet was leaked from the carrier during its cruise, officials confirmed that the incident, despite its dramatic appearance, and the injuries to seven crew, only resulted in a 45-minute holdup for flying operations.

Closed-circuit camera system footage of the F-35C crash aboard USS Carl Vinson: