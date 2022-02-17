Pontoon Bridge Appears In Chernobyl Exclusion Zone That Could Give Russia Unique Access To Ukraine

"This area is very hard to get through – forests, swamp, rivers – it's complicated enough to move by foot let alone with a tank," Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told journalists who had been flown into to observe the drills. "And don't forget that still since the disaster there remain some highly radioactive areas on the route from Belarus."

We don't know if the Ukrainian government's assessment of the situation has changed since then. Reznikov's comments earlier this month do highlight how sending forces through this area into Ukraine, if possible, could be very advantageous for Russia during any future potential intervention given that it is viewed as an unlikely vector for an attack. Bridging capabilities would be essential to any offensive in this area, which would give Russian forces highly strategic access to an additional route toward Ukraine's capital Kyiv from the north.

Overall, it remains as unclear as ever if Russia will indeed launch a new invasion of Ukraine and, if so, when. There had been reports that U.S. intelligence had indicated that such an attack could come as soon as today, but American officials have consistently said publicly that the Kremlin's window for making any final decision about kicking off an operation like this will likely remain open for weeks to come. Russian authorities did announce yesterday that some forces were withdrawing from areas near Ukraine and others would follow in the near term.

However, by every indication, there has been no substantial drawdown. The U.S. government, among others, says that additional forces may actually still be arriving in key locations. It is important to note that this assessment comes as the U.S. military has been conducting a significant number of persistent aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions over Ukraine, as well as from airspace over neighboring NATO countries and the Black Sea, for weeks now. Together with satellite imagery, this can only be providing a steady stream of information regarding Russian troop movements in the region.