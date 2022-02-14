Unmanned Resupply Gliders Will Take Part In Largest Special Operations Exercise

Silent Arrow has been awarded a 12-month contract by the Department of Defense to execute a series of operational demonstrations and develop concepts of operation (CONOPs) for the company’s GD-2000 autonomous resupply gliders. The demonstrations will expand on the glider's capabilities and see it take part in a large-scale Special Operations Command exercise later this year. According to a Silent Arrow press release, the $2.2 million in funding for these further demonstrations comes from the Warfighting Lab Incentive Fund (WILF), housed within the Pentagon’s J7 Directorate for Joint Force Development, in conjunction with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) and Special Operations Command (SOCOM). The demonstrations will see the gliders tested aboard “special purpose aircraft, standard cargo aircraft, and helicopters, both overland and in maritime environments.”

Silent Arrow

The Silent Arrow GD-2000 cargo glider is described as a disposable “standoff delivery platform” capable of delivering up to 1,631 pounds of cargo while navigating and landing autonomously. The coffin-shaped drone consists of a 2-foot by 2-foot by 8-foot rectangular fuselage with pop-out tandem wings that open after launch when lock pins are pulled out by static lines attached to their host aircraft. You can read all about these ramp-deployable gliders and their capabilities in our prior coverage here.

Silent Arrow An unmarked GD-2000 being rigged for C-130 deployment over an unspecified military test range.

The glider has a range of 40 miles when dropped from a fixed-wing aircraft at a maximum altitude of 25,000 feet, or 15 miles when dropped when from a helicopter. The company says the GD-2000 can land within 100 meters of its intended target with “zero vertical impact” and make deliveries at less than half the cost of the existing Joint Precision Airdrop System, or JPADS. Silent Arrow plans for each glider to be able to supply “1 rifle squad for 1 day of direct-action combat” with standard equipment such as water, MREs, medicine, ammunition, batteries, and fuel.

Silent Arrow A GD-2000 seen with its wings extended.