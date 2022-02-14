Greek F-16s Pack A Serious Punch With Their Super-Rare Twin JSOW Weapon Racks

As the spearhead of Greece’s Hellenic Air Force, or HAF, the F-16 Viper is expected to fly a wide variety of wartime roles, from dogfighting over the contested Aegean Sea, to real-time tactical reconnaissance, and long-range strike over land or water with an array of precision weapons. In the overland strike category, the HAF has become one of the few air forces — perhaps the only one — that outfit its Vipers with twin launchers for the AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW), a stealthy 1,000-pound class long-range glide bomb designed to hit some of the enemy’s most important targets. You can read more about the HAF and how it compares to its Turkish rival here. Photos of the unusual twin-rack JSOW pylon attached to Greek F-16s have been gaining a fair amount of attention on social media recently, but the HAF has actually been exploiting this capability for some time now. Typically, an F-16, or any fighter jet, for that matter, might be expected to load a pair of JSOWs, or perhaps a heavy load of four on four individual pylons. Greece’s F-16s, however, use the BRU-57/A smart multiple carriage rack that allows a single pylon to carry two JSOWs or any other compatible 1,000-pound class weapons, for that matter.

Ioannis Lekkas A Hellenic Air Force F-16C Block 52+ Advanced with four JSOWs on one pylon under the port wing.

The BRU-57/A was originally developed to meet a U.S. Air Force requirement to boost the F-16’s weapon load for improved mission effectiveness, doubling the firepower (and the number of targets) that can be engaged using the weapons on one pylon. Seeing a pair of Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) on a BRU-57/A rack is not altogether unusual for a U.S. Air Force Block 40/50 F-16C/D, but JSOWs are far less common. In fact, as far as we know, you might have to go all the way to Greece to see this load-out in real life.

U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Kayla Newman A U.S. Air Force F-16 on the flight line at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, armed with JDAMs on BRU-57/A racks.

For the HAF, the JSOW, in general, is allocated to the units flying the most advanced Block 52+ advanced versions of the F-16. These jets, also known as Block 52M aircraft, are the most recent to be ordered by Athens, under a contract signed in December 2005, dubbed the Peace Xenia IV program. The deal covered 20 single-seat F-16C and 10 dual-seat F-16D versions, plus weapons. These jets are part of a wider HAF Viper fleet that today numbers around 150 aircraft.

Even without a four-pack of JSOWs, the Block 52+ Advanced jets are formidable long-range strike aircraft, aided in this role by their optional conformal fuel tanks. As well as IRIS-T and AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles to deal with aerial threats, the Block 52+ Advanced jets can carry Enhanced Paveway II dual-mode guided bombs and JDAMs.

Ioannis Lekkas A pair of live JSOWs on a BRU-57/A rack.

The JSOW, however, provides a very specific ability to knock out static targets at extended ranges. Despite being unpowered, the AGM-154C version used by the HAF F-16s has a range of over 70 miles, depending on flight profile, so it can be launched from outside the range of the enemy’s air defense systems. Even with a launch from 500 feet, the JSOW can hit a target more than 12 miles away, which represents a significant improvement over the JDAM, for example, which would reportedly need to be launched from over 20,000 feet to reach a similar distance.

Ioannis Lekkas F-16C Block 52+ Advanced serial 011 in a long-range strike configuration with conformal fuel tanks and four-pack of JSOWs.