Missile-Laden F-16s Head To Romania Amid Fears Of Imminent War In Ukraine

USAF A picture the US Air Force released that it says shows an F-16C departing Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany for Romania on February 11, 2022. This aircraft is carrying inert training variants of the AIM-120.

USAF Another F-16C said to be headed for Romania on February 11 carrying inert AIM-120s.

This deployment is ostensibly in support of NATO's air policing mission in the Black Sea region. When they arrive, if they haven't already, the Vipers will join Italian Eurofighter Typhoons already in Romania, albeit at a different base, which have been serving in this role since December. At the same time, the Air Force and NATO have both made clear that these jets are flying in specifically in response to Russia's extremely worrisome buildup of forces along its borders with Ukraine, as well as in neighboring Belarus.

"The additional aircraft and crews will work closely with Allies in the Black Sea region to reinforce regional security during the current tensions caused by Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine," USAFE said in its release regarding the deployment. "The aircraft will complete a range of air-to-air training maneuvers with NATO Allies to strengthen interoperability and the enhanced communications link required to execute multinational air operations." "The F-16 aircraft will significantly enhance NATO’s deterrence posture in NATO’s south-east region and provide additional responsiveness for the enhanced air policing mission,” French Air Force Lt. Gen. Pascal Delerce, the Deputy Commander of NATO's Allied Air Command, said in a statement. “Allied Air Forces are standing shoulder to shoulder to provide a robust collective defense and deliver constant vigilance across NATO airspace.” The movement of these F-16s to Romania is only the latest example of a NATO member deploying combat aircraft within Europe in response to the worsening security station surrounding Ukraine. Just yesterday, a group of U.S. Air Force F-15C/D Eagles arrived in Poland for a similar deployment. A detachment of Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles touched down in Estonia last month to bolster the alliance's air policing forces in the Baltic Sea region, as well. Belgian, Polish, and Danish F-16s are also currently deployed to bases in Estonia and Lithuania. In addition, four U.S. Air Force B-52H bombers landed in the United Kingdom yesterday as part of a previously planned Bomber Task Force deployment. However, the current geopolitical situation in Europe could very well have an impact on how those aircraft are utilized while they are in the region.

Separately, the Army released today showing an Avenger-equipped contingent from the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at their base in Germany as they prepared to travel by convoy to Romania earlier this week. It's unclear if these personnel are among the 1,000 troops that the U.S. government announced would be heading to that Eastern European country last week. At the time, the Pentagon only said that force would primarily consist of elements of the Army's Germany-based 2nd Cavalry Regiment, which is primarily equipped with variants of the 8x8 Stryker wheeled armored vehicle. 5-4th Air Defense Artillery is not part of that unit. "Enhanced vigilance in Central and Southeastern Europe is a strong reflection of the will, unity and cohesion of the NATO Alliance by demonstrating readiness in multi-national operations," a caption attached to one of the pictures reads. It's not clear how many Army Avengers have now gone to Romania. The pictures that the service has released so far show at least five of the vehicles preparing to leave Germany on February 7.

US Army Avenger air defense systems from the Army's 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment prepare to depart from their base in Germany as part of a convoy heading to Romania on February 7, 2022.