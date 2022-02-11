B-52 Bombers Return To Europe At A Very Tense Time

B-52H strategic bombers of Air Force Global Strike Command are back in the United Kingdom, having begun a regular Bomber Task Force deployment at RAF Fairford in southwest England. Corporal ‘Matty’ Matthews, U.K. Royal Air Force photographer and good friend of The War Zone, provided us with some of the best shots so far from the BUFF’s latest deployment to Europe, which coincides with considerable East-West tensions as Russian forces continue to build up military capabilities around Ukraine’s borders.

Crown Copyright The four B-52Hs from Minot Air Force Base arrive at RAF Fairford yesterday.

The four B-52s from the 69th Bomb Squadron, 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, touched down at RAF Fairford yesterday, February 10. The aircraft arrived using the callsigns HATE11 to HATE14 and were supported on their transatlantic flight by at least four aerial refueling tankers, both KC-46 Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotankers, using callsigns ABBOT71 to ABBOT74. Further support equipment and personnel appear to have been transported to Fairford aboard a C-5M Galaxy airlifter.

The BUFFs are expected to remain in the United Kingdom for three weeks, although this may change depending on how the situation in Ukraine develops. In the meantime, the bombers will take part in joint exercises with NATO allies and partner nations.

Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, the commander of United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, said: “With an ever-changing global security environment, it’s critical that our efforts with our allies and partners are unified. We’re in Europe training and collaborating together because consistent integration is how we strengthen our collective airpower.”

This training began even before the B-52s touched down at Fairford, with time spent on the coastal bombing ranges at Cape Wrath in the north of Scotland and Holbeach in eastern England. Here, the bombers worked with U.K. Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) as part of a close air support training exercise, with the controllers on the ground calling in airstrikes to support ground forces.

The RAF’s Col. William Bolam, Commanding Officer of the Joint Air Liaison Organisation said: “Today’s training provides a valuable opportunity for the U.K. JTACs. Working with different nationalities and a variety of aircraft types ensures the UK remains a world-leading force in close air support and air-land integration. Training with B-52s further cements joint training tactics and procedures and ensures the U.K. can safely and accurately deliver air-to-ground fires alongside our NATO allies.”

On entering U.K. airspace, the B-52s had been accompanied by RAF Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets, with RAF photographer Corporal Alex Scott capturing the following shots from a Hawk T1 training jet out of RAF Leeming.

Crown Copyright In this sequence, a B-52 opens its bomb bay for the benefit of the camera.

The RAF’s Air Vice-Marshal Phil Robinson, Air Officer Commanding 11 Group said: “The RAF has a long, proud history of working alongside the United States Air Force that continues to see shared training, exchange tours, and close operational partnerships to this day. The Bomber Task Force missions allow U.K./U.S. to challenge each other toward continuous growth and development as part of NATO and supporting the NATO Air Policing mission. The joint missions reinforce the commitment of both nations to NATO and collective defense, the most recent sortie providing a demonstration of the critical ability for a timely and coordinated response to defending the Euro-Atlantic area and, if required, the ability to reach forward locations.”

Earlier on in their transatlantic flight, the BUFFs had also been met by Portuguese Air Force F-16 fighter jets that are currently deployed to Iceland for the local NATO air policing mission.

The presence of the B-52s in the United Kingdom is the latest European iteration of the regular Bomber Task Force mission, which began in their current form in 2018. Officially, these deployments are concerned with improving interoperability with military partners in the region and providing valuable training experiences. Equally important, however, is the demonstration to both European allies and partners, and Russia, of U.S. and NATO military might. This is particularly relevant now, with Russia and NATO seemingly engaged in tit-for-tat movements of troops, aircraft, and other hardware within the strategically important Baltic Sea and Black Sea regions, as well as in areas surrounding Ukraine. It’s important to note that the latest Bomber Task Force mission had been planned long in advance of these developments, although it was not previously announced. Interestingly, a U.S. Strategic Command spokesperson told Air Force Magazine that the security situation in Eastern Europe could trigger a prolongation of the deployment.

POLISH ARMED FORCES An F-15C from the 48th Fighter Wing, normally based at RAF Lakenheath, England, at Łask Air Base in Poland yesterday.