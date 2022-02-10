An Aircraft Flying From Luke Air Force Base In Arizona Has Crashed
The accident occurred near Luke Air Force Base, which is primarily a training base for future F-35A and F-16 fighter pilots.
Details are still coming in, but an aircraft flying from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, which is home to squadrons flying F-35A Joint Strike Fighters and F-16C/D Vipers, has crashed. First responders are at the crash site now, which is reportedly inside a retirement community, and the Federal Aviation Administration has placed a temporary restriction on flight activity within five miles of the apparent point of impact.
Initial reports of the crash began to emerge at around 11:00 AM local time. Local media reports have identified the site of the impact as being somewhere within the boundaries of the Sun City Festival Active Adult Community in Buckeye, Arizona. When reached for comment, a public affairs officer at Luke Air Force Base would confirm that a mishap occurred, but could not offer any further details on the type of plane involved, the status of any pilots or other personnel on board, or what casualties or damage may have resulted on the ground from the crash.
The main unit at Luke is the 56th Fighter Wing, a training unit for future F-35A and F-16C/D Viper fighter pilots. However, the base sees various types of aircraft fly in and out on a regular basis.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDF-16 From Luke AFB Has Crashed Near Lake Havasu (Updated)The crash is the latest in a spate of recent mishaps that have plagued the Pentagon's air arms.READ NOW
-
RELATEDUSAF T-6A Training Plane Crashes Near Shopping Mall In San Antonio, Texas (Updated)The two crew members were able to eject from the aircraft before it slammed into a grass field behind the mall.READ NOW
-
RELATEDT-38 Jets In Recent Fatal Crash Were Executing A Formation Approach: ReportAir Force T-38 pilots have been banned from landing in formation since an earlier deadly mishap, but can still conduct approaches together.READ NOW
-
RELATEDVideo Showing Harrowing F-35 Crash Aboard USS Carl Vinson Leaked (Updated)The video shows an F-35C slamming into the ship and careening down the landing area ablaze before falling into the water.READ NOW
-
RELATEDVideo Emerges Of Marine F-35B Crashing In A Ball Of Fire After Colliding With A KC-130JThe pilot of the F-35B successfully ejected before the plane hit the ground and the crew of the KC-130J also thankfully survived.READ NOW