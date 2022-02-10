An Aircraft Flying From Luke Air Force Base In Arizona Has Crashed

Details are still coming in, but an aircraft flying from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, which is home to squadrons flying F-35A Joint Strike Fighters and F-16C/D Vipers, has crashed. First responders are at the crash site now, which is reportedly inside a retirement community, and the Federal Aviation Administration has placed a temporary restriction on flight activity within five miles of the apparent point of impact.

Initial reports of the crash began to emerge at around 11:00 AM local time. Local media reports have identified the site of the impact as being somewhere within the boundaries of the Sun City Festival Active Adult Community in Buckeye, Arizona. When reached for comment, a public affairs officer at Luke Air Force Base would confirm that a mishap occurred, but could not offer any further details on the type of plane involved, the status of any pilots or other personnel on board, or what casualties or damage may have resulted on the ground from the crash.