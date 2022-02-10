Fully Armed Grim Reaper F-15 Eagles Arrive In Poland In Response To Russian Build-Up

The F-15C/Ds from the 48th Fighter Wing, normally based at RAF Lakenheath , England, touched down at Łask today and the jets — eight in all — will work alongside Polish and Danish F-16s that are already flying from Šiauliai Air Base in neighboring Lithuania as part of the BAP mission, which provides air defense coverage of the Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. You can see some incredible photos of the Polish F-16s that are involved in that mission here . Notably, the F-15s arrived in Poland complete with live AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles ( AMRAAMs ) fitted.

U.S. Air Force F-15C and F-15D Eagle fighter jets arrived today at Łask Air Base in Poland to take part in a mission designed to “enhance NATO’s collective defense posture,” as well as support the permanent Baltic Air Policing (BAP) mission in the region. The deployment comes as the F-15C/D comes to the end of its successful tenure in Europe and amid continued East-West tensions as Russian forces in Belarus prepare to start a series of large-scale maneuvers. With ongoing fears of a potential new Russian invasion of Ukraine , some have suggested that these forward-deployed forces could take part in such an operation, or otherwise serve as a distraction.

Unusually for such a deployment, Allied Air Command, headquartered at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, made deliberate reference to the Russian threat in relation to the Eagle deployment. “The extra fighters will bolster readiness and allied deterrence and defense as Russia continues its military build-up in and around Ukraine,” an Allied Air Command statement reads. “The aircraft plan to work with other allies throughout the region practicing air-to-air and air-to-ground training maneuvers in addition to the supporting the enhanced Air Policing (eAP) mission.”

Polish Armed Forces An F-15D lands in Poland.

Polish Armed Foces F-15C/D Eagles taxi into parking at their temporary home away from home.

The eAP mission involves bringing additional fighters to critical regions where they reinforce local fighters as well as rotational NATO fighter deployments, like BAP, which typically involve smaller elements of fighters, normally around four per rotation. The eAP mission began in 2014, at that time in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea. “The deployment of U.S. F-15s to Poland elevates the collective defense capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank and the enhanced Air Policing mission,” added General Jeff Harrigian, Commander Allied Air Command and Commander U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. “The commitment of U.S. aircraft and airmen demonstrates the solidarity of the alliance, as we continue to work together in unity to execute our defensive mission.”

The decision to deploy the F-15C/D specifically may well have also been tailored to reflect the defensive nature of the mission. The ‘light gray’ Eagle is an air defense specialist, lacking the offensive ground-attack capability of the Air Force’s F-15E Strike Eagle and the F-16, both of which are also based in Europe. The F-15C/Ds arrival coincides with Russia launching a 10-day Allied Resolve 2022 exercise in Belarus, which shares borders with both Poland and Ukraine. While just a part of the significant Russian military build-up in areas around Ukraine, the forces in Belarus have been seen as potentially some of the most threatening, with longstanding fears that Moscow could launch an invasion from Belarusian soil, pushing into northern Ukraine.