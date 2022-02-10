Russia’s Says Its New A-100 Jet Has Flown With Its Radar Turned On For The First Time

Russia's prototype A-100 Premier next-generation airborne early warning and control plane has flown for the first time with its radar turned on, according to the state-owned companies responsible for the design. The announcement comes just under two weeks after a Russian newspaper published a story asserting that Western sanctions on the country were hampering the development of this aircraft. Rostec, a Russian state-owned conglomerate that oversees much of the country's defense industry, announced the test flight earlier today. The A-100 prototype flew from aircraft manufacturer Beriev's facility in Taganrog in southwestern Russia. Beriev is responsible for the conversion of the aircraft, which is a modified Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A airlifter, while Russia's Vega Group has supplied the radar and other mission systems.

Rostec The prototype A-100 Premier airborne early warning and control aircraft.

"Specialists of the Vega Group within the Ruselectronics Holding and the Beriev Aircraft Company integrated into the United Aircraft Corporation (both are parts of the Rostec state corporation) conducted the first flight of the A-100 long-range radar surveillance and control platform with its onboard radio-technical system switched on," according to an official press release. "The tests confirmed the normal operation of special equipment and the aircraft’s onboard systems under high electromagnetic radiation." "The flight proceeded in the normal mode. All the systems and equipment operated smoothly," Sergey Parkhayev, a Beriev test pilot and the commander of the aircraft during this flight, said in a statement. "The crew accomplished the flight assignment in full, checking the aircraft’s stable and controlled operation in the designated modes of piloting and the performance of the equipment mounted on the airplane. The Il-76MD-90A platform confirmed its designed characteristics."